Cars & Bikes
Auto
Photos
In Pics: All New Kia Syros Breaks Cover. Here's What It Looks Like From The Inside Out
In Pics: All-new Kia Syros breaks cover. Here's what it looks like from the inside out
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
19 Dec 2024, 15:34 PM
Share Via
Follow us on:
The Kia Syros has been unveiled and it is a boxy-looking compact SUV. The Kia Syros will be positioned between the Sonet and Seltos SUVs.
1/6
Kia has unveiled the Syros in the Indian markets. It gets a boxy design under Kia's Design 2.0 philosophy and is one of the first India-made SUVs by the manufacturer. The Syros looks much like its elder brother the Kia EV9.
2/6
3/6
The rear of the car is particularly interesting in terms of design. It features a high-mounted corner DRL and stop lamp and a second tail lamp is placed lower down which houses the turn signals and the reversing lights. There is black cladding flanking the boot door and the rear glass pane is almost flat.
Also check these Vehicles
Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Kia Syros
1493 cc
Multiple
₹ 10 - 15 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Kia Sorento
3298.0 cc
Petrol
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Kia Sportage
1999 cc
Diesel
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Kia Clavis
1199 cc
Petrol
₹ 6 - 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Kia EV9
99.8 kWh
561 km
₹ 1.30 Cr
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
Kia EV3
81.4 kWh
600 km
₹ 20 - 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
4/6
The headlamps of the car have a L-shaped design and house the LED DRLs as well as the projector LEDs. There isn't any connected styling seen here but there is a black strip at the edge of the hood of this SUV which merges into both sides of the SUV. The alloy wheels get a 17-inch size and a dual-tone treatment.
5/6
On the inside, the Syros has a dual-tone interior and a twin-spoke steering. Behind the steering wheel is a 30-inch trinity panoramic dual-screen setup which acts as the driver's display as well as the infotainment system. The infotainment system comes equipped with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and the Syros also gets an ADAS Level 2 suite.
6/6
19 Dec 2024, 15:34 PM IST
TAGS:
Kia
kia syros
syros
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Similar Stories
Auto recap, Nov 30: Kia Syros debut date confirmed, Tata Motors' new vehicle scrapping centre
01 Dec 2024
Kia Sonet 2024 facelift review: Armed with ADAS, ready for rivals
11 Jan 2024
Kia Syros set to make its global debut tomorrow. Check expected specs, features and price
18 Dec 2024
Kia Syros: Design, engine, performance, features and everything else that we know so far
12 Dec 2024
Honda Amaze to Kia Syros: Major confirmed car launches in December 2024
02 Dec 2024
Auto recap, Nov 25: Kia Syros teaser, Honda Activa E new feature revealed & more
26 Nov 2024
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS