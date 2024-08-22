TOP SECTIONS
In Pics: 2024 Tvs Jupiter Launched In An All New Avatar
In pics: 2024 TVS Jupiter launched in an all-new avatar
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
22 Aug 2024, 14:29 PM
2024 TVS Jupiter 110 comes with an all-new design, more features and a revised engine.
1/10
TVS Motor Company has launched the new generation of the Jupiter in the Indian market. It is offered in 4 variants – Drum, Drum Alloy, Drum SXC and Disc SXC.
2/10
The prices start at
₹
73,700 ex-showroom. There are six colour options - Dawn Blue Matte, Galactic Copper Matte, Titanium Grey Matte, Starlight blue Gloss, Lunar White Gloss, and Meteor Red Gloss.
3/10
There is a new digital instrument cluster on offer. It comes with SmartXonnect with Bluetooth and application support as well. A few of the features on offer are the find me feature, distance to empty and average and real-time fuel economy.
4/10
There is an all-LED lighting, turn signal lamp reset, emergency brake warning and hazard lamps. There is follow-me headlamp and an infinity LED lightbar at the rear as well.
5/10
There is an external fuel filler cap, a small cubby space, a hook, a USB port to charge mobile devices and a large underseat storage that can store two helmets as well.
6/10
TVS says that the seat on offer is the largest in the segment, and there are alloy wheels on offer as well. The Bluetooth-enabled cluster with call, SMS, Navigation and Voice Assist. The panels of the scooter are made up of metal.
7/10
The engine on the 2024 TVS Jupiter is now a 113.3 cc unit that is air-cooled and gets fuel injection. It puts out 7.91 bhp of max power at 5,000 rpm and 9.2 Nm at 5,000 rpm.
8/10
It continues to come with a CVT automatic transmission. However, what is new is the electric assist which boosts the torque output to 9.8 Nm. This comes in handy when moving from a standstill or while overtaking. The top speed of the Jupiter 110 is 82 kmph.
9/10
TVS Motor Company has introduced a new iGO Assist technology. It combines Integrated Starter Generator, ISG Controller and a high performance battery that has a high rate of discharge and can charge within a couple of minutes.
10/10
There is also an auto start/stop system on offer. It shuts down the engine automatically when it is idling and then restarts again when the rider provides an input.
First Published Date:
22 Aug 2024, 14:29 PM IST
TVS Motor Company
TVS
Jupiter
