In pics: 2024 TVS Jupiter launched in an all-new avatar

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 22 Aug 2024, 14:29 PM
  • 2024 TVS Jupiter 110 comes with an all-new design, more features and a revised engine.
1/10 TVS Motor Company has launched the new generation of the Jupiter in the Indian market. It is offered in 4 variants – Drum, Drum Alloy, Drum SXC and Disc SXC. 
2/10 The prices start at 73,700 ex-showroom. There are six colour options - Dawn Blue Matte, Galactic Copper Matte, Titanium Grey Matte, Starlight blue Gloss, Lunar White Gloss, and Meteor Red Gloss. 
3/10 There is a new digital instrument cluster on offer. It comes with SmartXonnect with Bluetooth and application support as well. A few of the features on offer are the find me feature, distance to empty and average and real-time fuel economy. 

4/10 There is an all-LED lighting, turn signal lamp reset, emergency brake warning and hazard lamps. There is follow-me headlamp and an infinity LED lightbar at the rear as well. 
5/10 There is an external fuel filler cap, a small cubby space, a hook, a USB port to charge mobile devices and a large underseat storage that can store two helmets as well. 
6/10 TVS says that the seat on offer is the largest in the segment, and there are alloy wheels on offer as well. The Bluetooth-enabled cluster with call, SMS, Navigation and Voice Assist. The panels of the scooter are made up of metal.
7/10 The engine on the 2024 TVS Jupiter is now a 113.3 cc unit that is air-cooled and gets fuel injection. It puts out 7.91 bhp of max power at 5,000 rpm and 9.2 Nm at 5,000 rpm. 
8/10 It continues to come with a CVT automatic transmission. However, what is new is the electric assist which boosts the torque output to 9.8 Nm. This comes in handy when moving from a standstill or while overtaking. The top speed of the Jupiter 110 is 82 kmph.
9/10 TVS Motor Company has introduced a new iGO Assist technology. It combines Integrated Starter Generator, ISG Controller and a high performance battery that has a high rate of discharge and can charge within a couple of minutes.
10/10 There is also an auto start/stop system on offer. It shuts down the engine automatically when it is idling and then restarts again when the rider provides an input. 
First Published Date: 22 Aug 2024, 14:29 PM IST
TAGS: TVS Motor Company TVS Jupiter
