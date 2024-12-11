In Pics: 2024 Toyota Camry gets a glow up, gets added glam. Here's a look at it
The redesigned Toyota Camry offers a 2.5-litre engine, a modern interior with a 12.3-inch touchscreen and advanced safety features. At ₹48 lakh (ex-showroom) it competes with the Skoda Superb and BYD Seal EV. Read more Read less 1/6 Toyota has launched the new generation Camry with a refreshed style at a price of ₹48 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. At this position, the Camry will contend rivals such as the Skoda Superb and the BYD Seal EV. The car will come into the nation in a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) format just like before. 2/6 3/6 There is a bold character line which emerges at the front fender and merges at the edge of the rear wraparound tail-lamps. The tail lamps have a slight hint of Lexus in them. The colour options of the sedan include Cement Gray, Attitude Black, Dark Blue, Emotional Red, Platinum White Pearl and Precious Metal. 4/6 5/6 On the inside, the executive sedan features a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Beside this is the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, which also displays vital vehicle information. The interior receives a black and beige dual-tone treatment, and additional features include a triple-zone climate control system and ventilated seats, among countless others. 6/6
