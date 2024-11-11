Copyright © HT Media Limited
In Pics: 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Launched. Check Full Price List, Engine Details And More

In pics: 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire launched. Check full price list, engine details and more

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 11 Nov 2024, 13:14 PM
  • The latest Maruti Suzuki Dzire has been launched in the Indian market. Check out Dzire prices, key specifications and colour options.
1/6 The fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire has been launched in the Indian car market at a starting price of 6.79 lakh (introductory and ex-showroom). The pricing is valid till December 31 of 2024.
2/6 Dzire VXi with MT is at 7.79 lakh, VXi with AGS at 8.24 lakh, ZXi with MT at 8.89 lakh, ZXi with AGS at 9.34 lakh, ZXi+ with MT at 9.69 lakh and ZXi+ with AGS at 10.14 lakh. Again, these are introductory and ex-showroom prices.
3/6 The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire has a design that is entirely new and has no similarity to the latest Swift model. This is the first time the design of the two models have been kept separate. The flatter grille, slimmer LED head lights and LED fog lamps on the face are completely new.

4/6 The tail lights have been been changed as well and the rear also gets a sleek lip spoiler on top of the trunk lid. Do not miss the shark-fin antenna or the new alloy design on the 15-inch wheels.
5/6 The boot space on the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire is at 372 litres, marginally up from 368 litres on the previous model.
6/6 Powering the latest Maruti Dzire is a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol motor. The engine is new for the model but it is the same that was also brought into the Swift launched in May of 2024. It is paired to a manual as well as automatic gearbox.Additionally, the 2024 Dzire comes in multiple colour options with three new shades - Red, Blue and Brown. There are no dual-tone hues.
First Published Date: 11 Nov 2024, 13:13 PM IST
TAGS: Dzire Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki Dzire Maruti Dzire
