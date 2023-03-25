In pics: 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 gets new upgrades

Bajaj Auto has launched the 2023 iteration of the Pulsar NS160 and Pulsar NS200. The Pulsar NS200 is now priced at ₹ 1.47 lakh ex-showroom whereas the Pulsar NS160 costs ₹ 1.35 lakh ex-showroom.

By: HT Auto Desk

