In pics: 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio launches with tons of updates

8 Photos . Updated: 10 Nov 2021, 01:01 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Maruti Suzuki Celerio is one of the most popular hatchbacks from the brand and it competes with rivals such as the Hyundai Grand i10.

1/8The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio gets a host of design updates on the outside and a fresh cabin layout.
2/8The biggest change in the 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio is the front fascia that comes inspired from the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross. It is a complete departure from the outgoing model's front profile.
3/8The rear profile of the new Celerio looks completely different as compared to the outgoing model. It gets fluid looking taillights, body-coloured rear bumper.
4/8Though Maruti Suzuki tried to give its popular small hatchback a complete makeover, but visually it appears less attractive compared to the outgoing model, despite the new design elements.
5/8The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio gets a completely different wheel design, revamped side profile, next-generation petrol K10 engine.
6/8The cabin of the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio hatchback too gets fresh styling with a new dashboard, tab-like touchscreen infotainment system, updated dashboard design and door trims.
7/8The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio comes available with the automaker's famous auto gear shift technology. The gear shifter console too has received a redesigning touch.
8/82021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio offers ample space and comfort for a small hatchback.
  • First Published Date : 10 Nov 2021, 01:01 PM IST