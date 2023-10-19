Maruti Suzuki achieves milestone of selling 10 lakh automatic cars

The OEM offers automatic transmission options across 16 models
The company offers four automatic transmission systems including Auto Gear Shift (AGS)
Others include 4-speed Automatic Transmission (AT), Advanced 6-speed AT with steering mounted paddle shifters...
...and Electronic-Continuous Variable Transmission(e-CVT)
AGS technology contributed 65% to the overall automatic sales
The share of AT automatic transmission models account for 27%
The Hybrid e-CVT transmission constitutes about 8% of these sales
States contributing most to these sales are Delhi-NCR and Maharashtra, among others
Maruti's NEXA retail chain accounts for about 58% of these sales while Arena contributes 42%