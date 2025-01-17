TOP SECTIONS
Cars & Bikes
Auto
Photos
In Pics: Hero Xoom 160 Launched At Auto Expo 2025. Check Details
In pics: Hero Xoom 160 launched at Auto Expo 2025
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
18 Jan 2025, 15:05 PM
Share Via
Follow us on:
Hero Xoom 160 is powered by a liquid-cooled engine that puts out 14.6 bhp and 14 Nm.
1/10
Hero Xoom 160 has been launched at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. It is a maxi-scooter that will sit on the top of the lineup of the manufacturer. The scooter first made it debut at EICMA 2023.
2/10
Hero Xoom 160 comes with 14-inch alloy wheels wrapped in wider block-pattern tyres that are tubeless. The front tyre measures 120/70 while the rear one measures 140/60 in size. The scooter was finished in a nice colour scheme of matt green and black. The single-piece seat also gets stitching.
3/10
Powering the Xoom 160 is a single-cylinder, liquid cooled engine that puts out 14.6 bhp of max power at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 14 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a CVT unit with a dry centrifugal clutch.
4/10
Suspension duties are performed by telescopic hydraulic shock absorbers in the front and dual shock absorbers at the rear. Hero also offers i3s silent start technology.
5/10
The scooter comes equipped with dual chamber headlamps and position lamps. These are all LED units including the rear tail lamp.
6/10
Hero has equipped the scooter with a digital instrument cluster that supports Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. It will show all the vital information to the rider.
7/10
The Xoom 160 comes with a smart key with remote seat opening which comes in handy when the rider has to store stuff under the seat. There is also a boot light to help at night.
8/10
Hero Xoom 160 will be offered in four colour options - Matte Rainforest Green, Summit White, Canyon Green and Matte Volcanic Green.
9/10
Hero Xoom 160 has a kerb weight of 142 kg and a fuel tank of 7 litres. In terms of dimensions, the Hero Xoom 160 measures 1,983 mm in length, 772 mm in width and 1,214 mm in height.
10/10
The scooter has a wheelbase of 1,348 mm and a seat height of 787 mm. The ground clearance measures 155 mm. Braking duties are performed by disc brakes at both ends. There is single-channel anti-lock braking system on offer as well.
First Published Date:
17 Jan 2025, 19:26 PM IST
TAGS:
Hero MotoCorp
Xoom 160
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS