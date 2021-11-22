Your old diesel car isn't useless just yet, just go electric. 5 points to note

The Delhi government in a major push towards electric mobility has announced that it will allow retrofitting of diesel vehicles to electric ones. With this move, the old diesel vehicle owners are relieved as they will be able to continue using the ICE models that were supposed to be scrapped as per the NGT and Supreme Court ruling.

Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot tweeted the Delhi government's decision to allow the retrofitting of diesel vehicles with EV kits. This is quite similar to the CNG retrofitting of petrol and diesel vehicles in the national capital to bring down the air pollution level.

The move certainly comes encouraging the industry stakeholders and old diesel vehicle owners as well.

Here are some key facts about the decision made by the Delhi government.