Your old diesel car isn't useless just yet, just go electric. 5 points to note

Your old diesel car isn't useless just yet, just go electric. 5 points to note1 min read . Updated: 22 Nov 2021, 12:48 PM IST
Delhi government has announced that it will allow retrofitment of electric kits to diesel vehicles to encourage more EV penetration in the national capital.
The Delhi government in a major push towards electric mobility has announced that it will allow retrofitting of diesel vehicles to electric ones. With this move, the old diesel vehicle owners are relieved as they will be able to continue using the ICE models that were supposed to be scrapped as per the NGT and Supreme Court ruling.
Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot tweeted the Delhi government's decision to allow the retrofitting of diesel vehicles with EV kits. This is quite similar to the CNG retrofitting of petrol and diesel vehicles in the national capital to bring down the air pollution level.
The move certainly comes encouraging the industry stakeholders and old diesel vehicle owners as well.
Here are some key facts about the decision made by the Delhi government.
Old diesel vehicles that were supposed to be scrapped because of the National Green Tribunal and Supreme Court's ruling that ten years or older diesel vehicles cannot be operated in Delhi-NCR, can now be used after being retrofitted with an electric kit.
The Delhi transport department will enlist manufacturers who make electric kits for retrofitting conventional ICE vehicles to EVs, as Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot said. Furthermore, the EV kit manufacturers will have individual certification for each vehicle model they will make the kit for.
The certification for these retrofitment electric kits should be universal just like the CNG retrofitment and not for each model. In case, the retrofitment electric kits come built for individual models, they will be pricier and require more time to be manufactured.
Vehicular emission is considered a key contributor the severe air pollution in Delhi-NCR. Commercial vehicles that run on diesel play a crucial role in this. With the retrofitmeant of diesel vehicles to EVs, these polluting CVs can benefit from the new policy announced by the Delhi government.
Allowing retrofitment of electric kits to diesel vehicles will encourage more EV adoption and penetration of zero-emission vehicles in the national capital.