Own an old diesel vehicle? You can retrofit it with an electric kit in this city

This came as a blow to many, as thousands of vehicles in Delhi-NCR became non-operational all of a sudden due to the ruling. But now, with this move, they can continue using the same vehicles as EVs after transforming them into electric ones from diesel-powered ones.

While this step will help the old diesel vehicle owners to continue using the vehicles, it would also help develop the EV aftermarket business ecosystem. The announcement comes at a time, when the national capital is suffering from severe air pollution and vehicular emission is one of the contributors to that.

Gahlot said in a tweet, Delhi is now open to ICE to electric retrofitting. "Delhi is now open to ICE to electric retrofitting! Vehicles if found fit can convert their diesel to the electric engine, dept'll empanel manufacturers of pure electric kit by approved testing agencies. Once empanelled this'll enable vehicles to continue plying here beyond 10 yrs," he wrote in his Tweeter post.