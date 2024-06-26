HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Waymo's Autonomous Ride Hailing Service Opens To All In San Francisco

Waymo's autonomous ride-hailing service opens to all in San Francisco

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 26 Jun 2024, 06:43 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Alphabet said about 300,000 people had signed up to ride with Waymo since it first opened a waitlist in the city, signalling strong demand.
Waymo
Alphabet said about 300,000 people had signed up to ride with Waymo since it first opened a waitlist in the city, signalling strong demand. (Bloomberg)
Waymo
Alphabet said about 300,000 people had signed up to ride with Waymo since it first opened a waitlist in the city, signalling strong demand.

Alphabet's Waymo said on Tuesday its autonomous ride-hailing service, Waymo One, is now available to everyone in San Francisco, nearly four years after a similar move in Phoenix, Arizona.

Driverless vehicles are expected to drive commercial success for automakers even as regulatory scrutiny remains tight amid concerns of investors about growing investments in the nascent technology.

Waymo had started a test service with its research-focused program in San Francisco in 2021, which included an autonomous specialist on board for all rides at that time, as it looked to commercialize the technology.

Trending Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Xuv 3xo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹7.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹8.10 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹10.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV700
Engine Icon2184.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹13.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner
Engine Icon2755 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹33.43 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
Engine Icon1199.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹6 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

The company said that about 300,000 people had signed up to ride with Waymo since it first opened a waitlist in the city, signalling strong demand. Now with open access, anyone can request a ride on its app.

The company had opened access to everyone in Phoenix, Arizona without a waitlist in 2020.

Mountain View, California-based Waymo is a self-driving technology pioneer, which started its first U.S. driverless taxi service in 2020 over a decade after it was born in 2009 as a project inside Google.

In March, the company received approval from the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to start its Waymo One in Los Angeles and some cities near San Francisco.

Rivals including General Motors-backed Cruise and Amazon.com's Zoox are accelerating a race to succeed amid probes by auto regulators involving the performance of autonomous driving cars.

Last month, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it had learned of nine additional incidents raising concerns about the performance of Waymo self-driving vehicles.

First Published Date: 26 Jun 2024, 06:43 AM IST
TAGS: autonomous car autonomous vehicle self driving

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.