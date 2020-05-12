Toyota partially resumes retail, after-sales operations after lockdown eased

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Monday said its around 171 dealerships have resumed operations across the country.

About 146 company service outlets have also commenced operations, TKM said in a statement.

Guided by the sole objective of securing health and safety of all its stakeholders and in line with protocols laid down by the government, all dealerships will practice stringent social distancing with prescribed percentage of the workforce at a given point, it added.

"While the lockdown was a necessary step to counter the virus spread and curb the consequences triggered by the pandemic, it is paramount to reignite confidence among customers, and stakeholders and boost their morale, during these difficult times," TKM Managing Director Masakazu Yoshimura said.

As the company gradually recommences operations, it is ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all stakeholders, while simultaneously safeguarding business continuity, he added.

The company understands that close to 75 per cent of its suppliers have received nod from the government to recommence operations, while the remainder are expected to receive the necessary permission soon, Yoshimura said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.