Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has silently introduced a safety feature update on the 2020 Innova Crysta. As per the recently updated list, features including Vehicle Stability Control and Hill Start Assist Control have become standard throughout the variants. Previously, these features were only limited to the top-of-the-line ZX variant.

Some other standard safety features of the Innova Crysta includes ABS with EBD and BA, height-adjustable seatbelts with pretensioners and load limiters, ISOFIX seat mounts, and seatbelt warning.

Besides this, some other key safety features which makes it one of the safest cars in the class include 7 airbags, 3-point seatbelts for all seats, Emergency Brake Signal, and Immobilizer + Siren + Ultrasonic Sensor + Glass Break Sensor.

The company says the MPV uses 'GOA' body which is basically 'a high strength body structure that effectively absorbs impacts and distributes it evenly during collisions.'

Toyota introduced the BS 6 complaint Innova Crysta earlier this year in the month January. With the update it lost its biggest displacement - 2.8L diesel engine. This unit was known to belt out 174 PS at 3,400 rpm and 360 Nm of torque at 1,200-3,400 rpm. It was available only with a 6-speed automatic transmission. It is also confirmed that this engine will not return in the BS 6 avatar.

Currently, the MPV is available in two BS 6 compliant engine options. There is a 2.7-litre petrol unit which pushes out 164 PS and 245 Nm, and the other option include a 2.4-litre diesel mill which is responsible for delivering 148 PS/ 343 Nm in manual version and 148 PS/ 360 Nm in automatic avatar. There is a 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic torque converter available on the Innova Crysta.

In terms of pricing, the vehicle starts from ₹15,36,000* for the base 2.7 GX MT variant and extends up to ₹23,02,000 for the top-of-the-line 2.4 ZX AT variant.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi