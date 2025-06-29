Motorists will soon be able to know highway route attracting least toll amount. Here's how

The Rajmargyatra mobile application from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will inform the motorists about the route attracting the least amount of toll between two destinations. The application provides the motorists with comprehensive information about the national highways and also comes with a grievance redressal system.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Amrit Singha, Chief Product Officer, Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) of Indian Highways Management Company (IHMCL), said if there are three routes to travel to Lucknow from Delhi, the application will help the commuter choose the best one. Also, it will show which route commands the least amount of toll between these two destinations. "You can travel to Lucknow from Delhi via Yamuna Expressway, or travel by crossing Ghaziabad-Aligarh-Kanpur-Lucknow or Moradabad-Bareilly-Sitapur-Lucknow...The app will inform motorists about the route which will attract the least amount of toll between Delhi and Lucknow," Singha reportedly said.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet 2999.0 cc 2999.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 1.30 Cr Compare View Offers BMW X4 2998 cc 2998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 96.20 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Toyota bZ4X 72.8 kWh 72.8 kWh 405 Km 405 Km ₹ 70 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe 2024 1950 cc 1950 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 65 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Lexus LBX 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 45 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING MG eHS 16.6 kWh 16.6 kWh 52 km 52 km ₹ 45 - 55 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

He also said that two-wheelers and three-wheelers illegally enter the access-controlled Delhi-Gurgaon and Dwarka Expressway, citing the data compiled by NHAI's Advanced Traffic Management System(ATMS). As per the ATMS sample data, between June 21 and June 23, a total of 1.73 lakh violations were recorded, and more than one lakh of these were related to banned vehicles. Singha further said that NHAI is likely to open a 67-km-long spur connecting Bandikui to Jaipur via the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which will reduce travel time between these destinations.

NHAI Rajasthan regional officer Pradeep Atri said that this new four-lane access-controlled Bandikui-Jaipur stretch, built at a cost of ₹1,368 crore, is expected to open for traffic trials by mid-July this year. This road was constructed in about 2.5 years and is expected to shift a major chunk of traffic from the old Delhi-Jaipur highway.

Currently, it takes around four hours to drive from Delhi to Jaipur, 2.5 hours to reach Bandikui via the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and another 1.5 hours to cover the last 67 km. With the new spur, this journey could be completed in about three hours.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: