This Indian state is gunning for electric mobility in a big way

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to go for electric mobility in a big way, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has hinted. He said that keeping in view the increasing number and flow of vehicles in Himachal Pradesh, the mountain state would promote electric vehicles in a big way. Besides promoting electric vehicles, he also emphasised on the requirement of building a robust EV charging infrastructure. He said that a maximum number of EV charging stations would be set up at strategically identified locations in a bid to facilitate the owners of electric vehicles.

Besides focusing on building a robust EV charging infrastructure and promoting electric vehicles, in an attempt to cope with the ever-increasing traffic, the state government is also planning to construct ropeways and other alternative modes of transportation.

Himachal Pradesh is one of the states that have already introduced a dedicated EV policy. The state government's EV policy which was introduced in 2021, aims for at least 15 per cent of electric vehicle penetration by 2025. Under the EV policy, Himachal Government has earmarked incentives for the adoption of electric vehicles across the segments and also plans to create a public EV charging station network.

The Himachal Pradesh EV Policy states that there would be at least one EV charging station within every one square kilometre in major cities and towns. There would be at least one slow charging station on both sides of the state highways every 25 kilometres. Also, there would be at least one fast charging station on each side of national highways every 50 kilometres.

The state government's EV policy further said that three cities, namely Shimla, Baddi and Dharamshala, will be the model cities for electric mobility readiness and adoption. It also envisages the electrification of Himachal Road Transport Corporation buses and cabs in the coming days.

