HT Auto
Home Auto News This Indian State Is Gunning For Electric Mobility In A Big Way

This Indian state is gunning for electric mobility in a big way

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to go for electric mobility in a big way, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has hinted. He said that keeping in view the increasing number and flow of vehicles in Himachal Pradesh, the mountain state would promote electric vehicles in a big way. Besides promoting electric vehicles, he also emphasised on the requirement of building a robust EV charging infrastructure. He said that a maximum number of EV charging stations would be set up at strategically identified locations in a bid to facilitate the owners of electric vehicles.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Dec 2022, 14:00 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Himachal Pradesh is aiming at increased electric mobility penetration and a robust EV charging network.
Himachal Pradesh is aiming at increased electric mobility penetration and a robust EV charging network.
Himachal Pradesh is aiming at increased electric mobility penetration and a robust EV charging network.
Himachal Pradesh is aiming at increased electric mobility penetration and a robust EV charging network.

Also Read : Tata Motors to supply 5,000 XPRES-T EVs to Everest Fleet

Besides focusing on building a robust EV charging infrastructure and promoting electric vehicles, in an attempt to cope with the ever-increasing traffic, the state government is also planning to construct ropeways and other alternative modes of transportation.

Himachal Pradesh is one of the states that have already introduced a dedicated EV policy. The state government's EV policy which was introduced in 2021, aims for at least 15 per cent of electric vehicle penetration by 2025. Under the EV policy, Himachal Government has earmarked incentives for the adoption of electric vehicles across the segments and also plans to create a public EV charging station network.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
 
₹8.25 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz Eqc (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Eqc
Electric | Automatic
₹1.07 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Audi E-tron (HT Auto photo)
Audi E-tron
Electric | Automatic
₹99.99 Lakhs - 1.16 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra E20 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra E20 Nxt
 
₹6 - 8 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Bmw Ix (HT Auto photo)
Bmw Ix
Electric | Automatic
₹1.16 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

The Himachal Pradesh EV Policy states that there would be at least one EV charging station within every one square kilometre in major cities and towns. There would be at least one slow charging station on both sides of the state highways every 25 kilometres. Also, there would be at least one fast charging station on each side of national highways every 50 kilometres.

The state government's EV policy further said that three cities, namely Shimla, Baddi and Dharamshala, will be the model cities for electric mobility readiness and adoption. It also envisages the electrification of Himachal Road Transport Corporation buses and cabs in the coming days.

First Published Date: 15 Dec 2022, 14:00 PM IST
TAGS: electric vehicle electric car
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is compact, quirky and fun, and just the right-sized city car
BYD Atto 3 First Drive Review: Pricey But Promising Electric SUV!
All-new Range Rover Sport
Deliveries for all-new Range Rover Sport SUV commence. Check details
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features

Trending this Week

Samruddhi_Mahamarg
This is India's most hi-tech expressway
KTM_RC16_1
KTM RC16 MotoGP superbike showcased at India Bike Week 2022
BMW_S_1000_RR_11
BMW S 1000 RR sportsbike launched in India
Tesla_Model_Y
Tesla officially enters this Asian country
Model_Y
Tesla Model Y is cheapest in this country

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

New BMW X3 M could be electric only SUV
New BMW X3 M could be electric only SUV
What is three-day Volkswagen exchange and upgrade carnival?
What is three-day Volkswagen exchange and upgrade carnival?
Hyundai Creta, Verna, Venue all set to become more expensive in new year
Hyundai Creta, Verna, Venue all set to become more expensive in new year
Jeep India to hike prices across SUV range by up to 4% from January 2023
Jeep India to hike prices across SUV range by up to 4% from January 2023
2022 Audi Q3: Drive highlights
2022 Audi Q3: Drive highlights

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city