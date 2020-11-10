Top Sections
This electric powered Batman-like BMW wingsuit can fly at 300 kmph

1 min read . 11:19 AM IST Prashant Singh

  • BMW's electric powered wingsuit started life as a concept almost three years back.
  • It was first tested by Peter Salzmann who is a professional Wingsuit Pilot and Skydiver.

BMW is working on a futuristic wingsuit which can make all the current wingsuits feel vintage. The reason being, it can fly faster than 300 kmph, according to Electrek. This is simply mind boggling for a flying machine of the current age.

The electric wingsuit promises to stand out completely with its Batman's flying suit inspired dynamics and a design which is a creation of a collaboration between BMW i and Designworks.

The wingsuit started life almost three years back as a concept by Peter Salzmann who is a professional Wingsuit Pilot / Basejumper / Skydiver and Paragliding instructor. The suit is electrically assisted which allows the user to actually fly - increasing the horizontal coverage. The fly unit of the suit include two encased chest mounted carbon propellers or impellers, each delivering a maximum power output of 7.5 kW, a speed of 25,000 rpm and a total output of 15 kW or 20 bhp (for five minutes).

Dropped from the sky:

BMW has also released a video (above) where Salzmann can be seen performing the first test of the electric wingsuit. Part of the first test, Salzmann was dropped straight from a helicopter in Austria at a height of 9,800 feet. He was accompanied by two other wingsuit operators who were equipped with standard gears and equipment.