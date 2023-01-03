HT Auto
This Chinese concept car catches fire on show floor during Guangzhou Auto Show

While auto shows are generally a hot-shot event, the Guangzhou Auto Show turned out to be literally hot when a Chinese concept car caught fire on the show floor during the event. Chinese microblogging website Weibo is full of images showing the vehicle parked at the IAT display catching fire. It is not clear whether the concept car itself started fire or was the source elsewhere.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 03 Jan 2023, 12:52 PM
A Chinese concept car caught fire on the show floor during an auto show. (@leixing77/Twitter)
A Chinese concept car caught fire on the show floor during an auto show.

A video of the incident circulating on social media shows massive smoke coming out of the fire that broke out at the venue. Various people on the other side of the IAT display can be seen stopping by to check what happened; some of them had shock writ large on their faces.

Post the incident, IAT Automotive released a statement on WeChat saying that during “construction" the “booth accidentally caught fire." However, the actual cause of the fire is still not figured but it was extinguished and no one was injured. IAT apologized to participants and other exhibitors, and said that they are “actively cooperating with the Guangzhou Auto Show Organizing Committee to investigate the cause of the accident," CarScoops reported.

The car seems to have undergone heavy damage as the whole body was on fire. However, a social media post shared by a Weibo user a day after the incident showed that despite the destruction, IAT apparently quickly repaired the display set. The image on the post showed an immaculate booth without any hints of the fire that occurred the day before. But some reports claim that water stains can still be seen around the booth and that the smell of something burning remains in the air.

IAT Automobile is a research and development company based in China that largely works as a supplier to other major automotive manufacturers.

First Published Date: 03 Jan 2023, 12:51 PM IST
TAGS: Guangzhou Auto Show concept car
