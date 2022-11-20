HT Auto
Tesla Recalls More Than Three Lakh Vehicles Over Taillight Software Glitch

Tesla recalls more than three lakh vehicles over taillight software glitch

Electric vehicle maker Tesla has recalled more than three lakh vehicles in the US over a software glitch that leads to the taillights going off intermittently, and in turn increasing the risk of collision. As per documents posted by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the glitch is such that it may affect one or both taillights on certain Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Nov 2022, 14:55 PM
The software issue, however, does not affect the brake lamps, backup lamps and turn signal lamps. The automaker has said it is releasing an online software update that will fix the problem. As of November 14, Tesla received three warranty claims due to the problem, but is not aware of any related crashes or injuries related to the glitch.

Also Read : Tesla EVs losing sheen, claims survey

The recall covers certain 2020 to 2023 Model Y SUVs and 2023 Model 3 sedans, affecting a total of 321,628 vehicles. Tesla became aware of the problem last month after receiving complaints, primarily from customers outside the US, that their vehicle taillamps were not illuminating. The company completed an investigation into the problem earlier this month.

Owners of the affected Tesla vehicles will be notified starting January 14. The company says in documents that vehicles in production and those set for delivery got the update starting November 6.

In a separate development, a survey has claimed that Tesla electric cars are witnessing a significant drop in consumer interest. It also claims that shoppers' interest in Tesla electric cars has dropped significantly quarter over quarter. The survey claimed that 12 per cent of luxury vehicle buyers considered a Tesla electric car in the third quarter of 2022, while in the previous quarter, it was 15 per cent.

It also said that the Model S and Model Y are no longer on the list of the most-purchased luxury cars, where they both held a strong position for two years.

First Published Date: 20 Nov 2022, 14:49 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Model 3 Model Y electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
