HT Auto
Home Auto News Tata Motors To Deliver Country's Biggest Ev Fleet Order Of 10,000 Xpres T Evs

Tata Motors to deliver country's biggest EV fleet order of 10,000 XPRES-T EVs

Tata XPRES-T electric sedan was launched by the company in July of 2021 exclusively for fleet customers.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Jun 2022, 01:22 PM
Tata XPRES-T electric sedan
Tata XPRES-T electric sedan
Tata XPRES-T electric sedan
Tata XPRES-T electric sedan

Tata Motors will deliver the country's biggest electric vehicle fleet order to all-electric ride-hailing mobility service BluSmart Electric Mobility. Under an agreement signed by both the companies, the former will provide 10,000 XPRES-T EVs to the latter with deliveries starting soon. This order is in addition to the 3,500 XPRES-T EVs' order placed by BluSmart in October last year. The initiative is aimed at helping minimise the carbon footprint in the country.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tiago (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.8 kmpl
₹4.7 - 7.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Ignis (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.89 kmpl
₹4.89 - 7.58 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.79 kmpl
₹4.93 - 6.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.63 kmpl
₹5.11 - 5.93 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Tata XPRES-T electric sedan was launched by the company in July of 2021 exclusively for fleet customers. The electric sedan is offered in two ARAI certified range options – 213 kilometres and 165 kilometres. For different range variants, the EV sources power from a high energy density battery pack of 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh, respectively.

(Also read | Tata Motors sells over 43,000 cars in May, sells more EVs than ever before)

It can be charged from 0 - 80% in 90 minutes and 110 minutes, respectively by using fast charging options. The EV can also be charged using any 15 A plug point. Transmission duties are performed by a single speed automatic unit and the vehicle features dual airbags, and ABS with EBD as standard across variants.

Other highlights of the Tata XPRES-T electric sedan include an interior with standard automatic climate control as well as Electric Blue accents across both the interior and the exterior, making it look different from the other Tata vehicles.

Tata Motors has been at the forefront of the electric vehicle revolution in the country with a commanding market share of 87% in FY'22. Over 25,000 Tata EVs are currently plying on Indian roads in both personal and fleet segments. The company is also collaborating with other Tata Group companies such as Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Auto Components, Tata Motors Finance and Croma, to help accelerate India's adoption of electric vehicles.

First Published Date: 06 Jun 2022, 01:20 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Motors Tata XPRES-T EV XPRES-T electric car electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Jaguar Land Rover's vehicles at Queen Elizabeth II's Silver Jubilee Pagenat.
First-ever Land Rover, rare Jaguars join Queen Elizabeth II's Jubilee parade
Porsche 911 art cars are limited to a production number of 911 units.
Porsche 911 wireframe sculpture is a life-sized true example of automotive art
File photo used for representational purpose. 
GM's Cruise allowed to ferry paying passengers in autonomous cars in California
Elevating the home-theatre feel, the wraparound seats in the second row of Buick GL8 Century are extra-spacious, wider and more comfortable.
This minivan is more TV, less minivan. Check out home theater on wheels
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Elon Musk warns Tesla executives, issues 40-hour-a-week-in-office order

Trending this Week

Mahindra and Mahindra will use a new infotainment screen, analogue instrument cluster and flat-bottom steering wheel in the new Scorpio-N. (Image courtesy: Instagram/@scorpio_2022_official)
Mahindra Scorpio N SUV interiors leaked. Check details
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza received its last upgrade back in 2020 during the Auto Expo.
Maruti Brezza old vs new: Key changes expected in the facelift version
The electric XUV300 could go head on against the likes of Nexon EV from Tata Motors.
Mahindra XUV300 fully-electric SUV to launch early 2023
The FB Mondial Piega 125 weighs significantly less at 135 kg, while the KTM 125 Duke tips the scales at 159 kg.
KTM 125 Duke rivaling FB Mondial Piega 125 breaks cover
Kia will launch the EV6 electric crossover in India on June 2.
Kia EV6 to launch in India tomorrow: Price expectations

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Top 5 electric two-wheeler brands in India: Okinawa overtakes Ola as sales drop
Top 5 electric two-wheeler brands in India: Okinawa overtakes Ola as sales drop
Tata Motors to deliver country's biggest EV fleet order of 10,000 XPRES-T EVs
Tata Motors to deliver country's biggest EV fleet order of 10,000 XPRES-T EVs
Tiago to Nexon SUV: Tata Motors offers discounts on these cars in June
Tiago to Nexon SUV: Tata Motors offers discounts on these cars in June
Maruti Suzuki production grows over three-fold in May, rolls out 164,859 cars
Maruti Suzuki production grows over three-fold in May, rolls out 164,859 cars
Honda offers heavy discount on City, Amaze, Jazz and WR-V despite price hike
Honda offers heavy discount on City, Amaze, Jazz and WR-V despite price hike

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city