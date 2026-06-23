Tata Motors secures 3,400 electric CV orders across freight, logistics & passenger mobility segments

Tata Motors has announced that it has received over 3,400 orders for electric commercial vehicles (eCVs) across various segments, fuelled by the adoption of zero-emission mobility solutions in the freight and passenger segments.

Tata Electric Commercial Vehicle Orders

The order book comprises approximately 2,000 small commercial vehicles (SCVs) and electric pick-up trucks, approximately 900 electric trucks, and nearly 500 electric buses. The vehicles will be used in a range of industries and applications, including e-commerce, logistics, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), fast-moving consumer durables (FMCD), urban distribution networks, and passenger mobility services. Additionally, sectors with demanding operational requirements, such as cement, steel, mining, and airport tarmac operations, have placed orders.

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Tata Motors Electric Commercial Vehicle

Tata Motors has developed one of the most comprehensive electric commercial vehicle portfolios in the country, with the company expanding its range, including the Ace Pro EV, Ace EV, Intra EV, and Ultra EV range spanning 7 to 12 tonnes, the Prima EV 55T tractor and Prima EV 28T tipper. The entire range of commercial vehicles is meant to cater to the owner's different needs, be it for last-mile mobility or hauling heavy goods.

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Tata Motors Electric Passenger Mobility

Tata Motors continues to strengthen its presence in the passenger transport segment through offerings such as the Starbus EV and Ultra EV bus ranges, supporting both urban and intercity transit operations. Currently, the company operates a fleet of more than 3,800 electric buses across multiple cities, clocking a cumulative distance of more than 550 million kilometres. Not only that, but the company has more than 17,000 Tata electric small commercial vehicles plying on Indian roads, providing valuable operational insights, while validating the reliability of electric mobility solutions across varied terrains and use cases.

The company has also embraced an integrated ecosystem-driven strategy to accelerate EV adoption, including partnerships with over 14 charging point operators to build charging infrastructure, special EV financing solutions through leading banks and non-banking financial institutions, advanced fleet management capabilities through the Fleet Edge platform, and strong uptime assurance programmes.

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