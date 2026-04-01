Tata Motors PV sales surge 28% YoY in March; Punch, Nexon drive volumes

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited reported its highest-ever quarterly sales in Q4 FY2025-26, with total passenger vehicle volumes crossing 2 lakh units. The company recorded sales of 2,01,368 units during the quarter, reflecting a 37 per cent year-on-year increase compared to the 1,46,999 units sold in Q4 FY25.

For the full financial year, Tata recorded total passenger vehicle sales of 6,41,587 units, marking a 15 per cent growth over FY25. This outpaced overall industry growth, which stood at around 8 per cent for the same period.

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Domestic passenger vehicle sales for March 2026 stood at 66,192 units, up 28 per cent year-on-year. Quarterly domestic volumes reached 1,98,743 units, while annual sales stood at 6,31,387 units, registering a 14 per cent increase over FY25. International business volumes also surged, with FY26 exports at 10,200 units.

The company stated that it secured the second position in the domestic passenger vehicle market during the second half of the financial year, based on both wholesales and Vahan registrations.

Also Read : Hyundai Motor India posts highest-ever Q4 domestic sales in FY2025-26

CNG and EV business

Alternative fuel segments continued to contribute to overall growth. CNG vehicle sales crossed 1.7 lakh units in FY26, reflecting a 24 per cent increase over the previous year. Electric vehicle volumes reached 92,120 units, up 43 per cent year-on-year, reinforcing the brand’s position in the EV space.

In Q4 FY26 alone, EV sales stood at 26,931 units, marking a 69 per cent increase over the same period last year. March 2026 saw EV wholesales of around 9,494 units, with retail figures crossing 11,000 units during the month.

The company’s SUV portfolio continues to be the key volume driver, with the Tata Nexon and Punch emerging as the top-selling models in the segment during H2 FY26.

Commenting on the performance, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director and CEO of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, said FY26 marked a milestone year for the company, supported by strong demand across powertrain options, including CNG and electric vehicles. He added that the company expects to carry forward the momentum into FY27, aided by recent launches and an expanding product pipeline.

Across the industry, passenger vehicle sales are estimated to have reached around 4.7 million units in FY26, driven by stronger demand in the second half of the year and increasing adoption of alternative fuel tech.

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