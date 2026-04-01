Hyundai Motor India posts highest-ever Q4 domestic sales in FY2025-26

Hyundai Motor India Limited recorded total sales of 69,004 units in March 2026, registering a 2.5 per cent year-on-year increase over the same month last year.

The March tally included domestic dispatches of 55,064 units. This marked the company’s highest-ever domestic sales for the month in the Indian market, reflecting a 6.3 per cent YoY rise. Exports for the month stood at 13,940 units, according to the company’s official statement.

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For the January–March 2026 period, Hyundai Motor India recorded cumulative sales of 2,08,275 units, up 8.7 per cent compared to the corresponding period a year ago.

Domestic volumes during the fourth quarter reached 1,66,578 units, reflecting an 8.5 per cent YoY growth and the highest quarterly domestic sales figure for the company since it began operations in India. Export volumes for the same period stood at 41,697 units, showing a 9.4 per cent increase over the previous year.

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Commenting on the performance, Tarun Garg, Managing Director and CEO of Hyundai Motor India, said the company has carried forward its sales momentum into 2026, supported by strong domestic demand. He added that Hyundai is looking to sustain this trajectory with updates to models such as the Hyundai Verna and Exter.

On the FY2026–27 outlook, the company indicated that while external uncertainties remain, it expects to maintain growth in the upcoming financial year with a continued focus on product updates and customer experience.

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