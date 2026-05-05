Tata Ace Gold+ XL launched, marking 21 years of Ace range in India

Tata Motors has celebrated 21 years of the Tata Ace in India with the launch of the new ‘Ace Gold+ XL’. The Tata Ace Gold+ XL is a new model aimed at higher-load last-mile and intra-city work. The company says the model has been developed for users who need a longer body, more cargo space and a vehicle that can support heavier delivery cycles.

The new model arrives alongside the company’s ‘Ikkis Saal Bemisaal’ campaign, a nationwide initiative built around the entrepreneurs who have relied on the Tata Ace for their businesses. As part of the campaign, Tata Motors has announced additional benefits of up to ₹21,000 for women entrepreneurs.

At the launch, Pinaki Haldar, Vice President & Business Head of SCVPU at Tata Motors, said, “With the launch of the all-new Ace Gold+ XL, Tata Motors advances the next chapter of India’s most transformative commercial vehicle—one that continues to evolve to meet the needs of modern intra-city and last-mile logistics. Extending the Ace’s relevance into higher-load applications, the Ace Gold+ XL is designed to deliver greater efficiency, reliability, and pride of ownership for today’s entrepreneurs.

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Payload capacity and performance

The Tata Ace Gold+ XL gets an 8-foot load body and a 1-tonne payload capacity. Tata Motors says this gives customers more cargo volume in each trip, which can improve vehicle utilisation and earning potential for daily logistics work.

Power comes from a 700cc turbocharged diesel engine rated at 21.7 bhp and 55 Nm of torque. The company also says the model uses advanced Lean NOx Trap technology, which removes the need for Diesel Exhaust Fluid. According to Tata Motors, this reduces operating complexity, lowers maintenance effort and helps bring down total cost of ownership.

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Backed by the wider SCV range

The Ace Gold+ XL is part of Tata Motors’ broader small commercial vehicle portfolio, which includes the Ace Pro, Ace, Intra and Yodha. The wider lineup covers payload capacities from 750 kg to 2 tonnes and is offered with diesel, petrol, CNG, bi-fuel and electric powertrains.

Support for customers is also backed by Sampoorna Seva 2.0, a nationwide network of more than 2,500 service and spares outlets, and the Star Guru technician ecosystem. Tata Motors said one Ace has been sold every 4.25 minutes over 21 years, with more than 26 lakh owners across India.

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