Skoda Auto India sells 38,894 units in H1; Kushaq, Kodiaq and Kylaq drive momentum

Skoda Auto India has carried its strong sales run into 2026, reporting 38,894 units in the first half of the year. The result marks 7.5 per cent growth over the same period last year and extends the brand’s recent record-setting phase in India.

Sales stay on track

The latest numbers build on a milestone year for the company. In the first half of 2025, Skoda Auto India had already posted its highest-ever half-year sales in its 25-year history in the country. The H1 2026 performance exceeds that level, showing that the brand’s growth has continued after its breakout year.

Products pulling demand

The sales mix shows that multiple nameplates are contributing to the growth. The new Kushaq and the updated Kodiaq have drawn interest, while the all-new Kodiaq RS has also made an immediate impact after selling out quickly. Skoda said the Kylaq continues to support volumes, and the Slavia remains important to the brand’s sedan presence in India. This spread across SUVs and sedans has helped the company keep its momentum broad-based rather than dependent on a single model.

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Network and customer focus

Skoda Auto India has also widened its reach. The brand now has more than 340 touchpoints across the country, making it easier for customers to access sales and service support. It has also launched Skoda Express Care, a move the company says is aimed at improving convenience, transparency and peace of mind for owners.

The expansion in retail and service presence forms part of the wider push to strengthen the ownership experience as the brand scales up in India.

Track work supports image

Alongside sales and network growth, Skoda Auto India has also highlighted its motorsport heritage. The company’s full range of cars, including the Slavia Monte Carlo, Kushaq Monte Carlo, Kylaq, Kodiaq and the limited-volume Octavia RS, took part in a record attempt at the CoASTT track in Coimbatore.

The run earned an India and Asia Book of Records title for the fastest multi-car relay of a single manufacturer on a circuit. All five cars, including driver change-over times, completed the lap in 12:30.97. Skoda has linked this achievement to its ‘Greatest On A Track is a Skoda On A Track’ campaign, which it says is meant to underline the brand’s engineering and dynamic strengths.

Also Read : Gone in 6 minutes: Skoda Kodiaq RS sold out in India

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, linked the result to a stronger product line-up and a sharper focus on customers. He said, “Our record half-yearly sales reflect the growing confidence and trust customers place in the Skoda brand. In 2026, we have strengthened this connection through a focused product offensive, customer-first initiatives, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. The demand for the new Kushaq, updated Kodiaq, and the all-new Kodiaq RS, which sold out in just six minutes, highlights strong market momentum, while the Kylaq continues to drive volumes and the Slavia reinforces our sedan legacy. We remain focused on delivering differentiated products, transparent communication, and a delightful ownership experience to support sustainable long-term growth in India."

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