HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Shimla Gears Up For Christmas And New Year Rush, To Implement Special Plan To Avoid Traffic Jams

Shimla gears up for Christmas, New Year rush, special plan to avoid traffic jams

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Dec 2024, 10:21 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Shimla will implement a 41-day special traffic plan to ease vehicle movement during the New Year festivities.
Shimla traffic
With New Year season setting in and expected high footfall in anticipation of snow, authorities in Shimla have devised a 41-day traffic plan to ease vehicle movements.
Shimla traffic
With New Year season setting in and expected high footfall in anticipation of snow, authorities in Shimla have devised a 41-day traffic plan to ease vehicle movements.

A year after Shimla, Manali and other parts of Himachal Pradesh witnessed massive traffic jams during the Christmas and New Year festivals, the authorities have come up with a special plan to avoid traffic jams during festivities this year. The Shimla district administration will implement a special traffic management system starting from Friday, December 20. The plan will remain in place till January 20 next year.

A meeting was held on road safety involving officials from Shimla District Administration on Monday to discuss measures to implement to ensure smooth flow of traffic as well as safety for commuters. Shimla is expecting around five lakh vehicles from other states arriving at the popular hill station between December 20 and January 20.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Harley-davidson Road Glide Special (HT Auto photo)
Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special
Engine Icon1868.0 cc Mileage Icon16.3 kmpl
₹ 40.49 Lakhs
Compare
Indian Challenger (HT Auto photo)
Indian Challenger
Engine Icon1768 cc Mileage Icon18 kmpl
₹ 36.97 - 39.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Indian Challenger Dark Horse (HT Auto photo)
Indian Challenger Dark Horse
Engine Icon1768 cc Mileage Icon18 kmpl
₹ 36.97 - 37.07 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Indian Roadmaster Classic (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Indian Roadmaster Classic
Engine Icon1811.0 cc Mileage Icon15.0 kmpl
₹ 37.31 - 39.25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Indian Roadmaster (HT Auto photo)
Indian Roadmaster
Engine Icon1890 cc Mileage Icon20 kmpl
₹ 38.34 - 46.77 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Indian Chieftain Limited (HT Auto photo)
Indian Chieftain Limited
Engine Icon1890.0 cc Mileage Icon20.0 kmpl
₹ 34.26 - 39.20 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

The special plan to manage traffic in Shimla comes a year after the city witnessed massive traffic snarls during the festivities last year. Long queues of vehicles lined up on roads leading to popular Himachal Pradesh tourist destinations like Shimla, Manali and Atal Tunnel were witnessed in December 2023. Earlier this month, Shimla and other parts of the state witnessed heavy snowfall which also led to road accidents with vehicles sliding on black ice.

Also Read : BS 3 petrol, BS 4 diesel cars banned in Delhi again as GRAP 4 norms kick in after pollution spike

Christmas, New Year traffic rush: What Shimla authorities have planned

Several steps have been planned to ensure smoother vehicle movement during the upcoming holiday and festival season. 40 crore budget has been proposed to implement the plan. Shimla Police will set up crash barriers at accident-prone areas like Chopal, Rampur and Shimla. Around 80 home guards will also be deployed to ensure traffic movements are smooth to avoid congestion during rush periods. Authorities will also set up temporary parking facilities for tourists across various locations.

To help tourists and commuters, Shimla will also get 100 new signage boards providing information on U-turns, traffic rules and emergency contacts. As many as 10 4x4 vehicles equipped with snow chains and five JCB machines will be stationed in Theog, Khadapathar, Kumarsain, Chopal and Shimla to clear snow from the roads to avoid possibility of accidents. Four ambulances will also be kept on standby for medical emergencies.

During this festive season, Shimla will put restrictions on large commercial vehicles. According to the plan, big trucks will only be allowed in Shimla between midnight and 8am. The rule will be relaxed for commercial vehicles carrying essential goods like fuel.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 17 Dec 2024, 10:21 AM IST
TAGS: traffic rules traffic jams road safety

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.