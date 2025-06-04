Renault Kiger, Kwid and Triber get benefits of up to 40,000

As the automotive market heats up this June, Renault India is shifting into high gear with a special promotional campaign aimed at boosting customer engagement and sales. Running from June 6 to June 16, 2025, the automaker is offering an array of limited-time benefits on some of its most sought-after variants— RXT, RXT+, and RXZ.

These exclusive offers are designed to attract new buyers while rewarding existing customers for their loyalty, making this 10-day window the perfect time to drive home a Renault. The brand currently has three cars in its portfolio. There is Triber, Kiger and Kwid.

Attractive Financing and Exchange Offers

Renault’s finance arm, NRFSI (Nissan Renault Financial Services India), is at the center of the campaign with customer-first incentives, including:

0 per cent Interest Rate Financing across the entire Renault vehicle range, making it easier for buyers to own their dream car without the burden of interest payments.

A 50 per cent waiver on NRFSI processing fees, reducing upfront costs and encouraging smoother transactions.

These financial benefits are particularly timely, as consumers are increasingly looking for cost-effective and flexible ownership options.

Exchange Bonus and Loyalty Rewards

To further sweeten the deal, Renault is offering exchange benefits of up to ₹40,000, making the upgrade from an older vehicle more affordable and attractive.

In addition, existing Renault owners looking to upgrade within the brand will enjoy special loyalty rewards and segment-specific bonuses. Whether it's trading up to a more premium model or simply staying within the Renault family, the brand is ensuring that repeat customers get the recognition—and the savings—they deserve.

Why This Offer Matters

This promotional drive comes at a time when consumers are re-evaluating their vehicle choices with a stronger focus on value, reliability, and long-term benefits. By offering interest-free loans, reduced fees, and targeted exchange bonuses, Renault is positioning itself as a brand that understands and adapts to customer needs.

For those considering a new vehicle purchase, these June-only incentives present a rare opportunity to secure a better deal without compromising on features or financing flexibility.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Francisco Hidalgo, Vice President (Sales & Marketing), Renault India said, “We’re thrilled to introduce Renault Discovery Days to the Indian market, a campaign that drives product discovery, unmatched consumer offers, and experiential showroom interactions. Through this initiative we aim to reignite the passion for Renault, showcasing the innovation in our range and rewarding the loyalty of our customers with tangible, meaningful benefits. Whether you’re drawn to our stylish city hatchbacks, our adventure-ready SUVs, or our eco-friendly retrofit CNG options, we are there to extend an exceptional Renault experience to our consumers."

