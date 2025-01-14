Renault Kwid, Kiger and Triber available with up to 73,000 discounts

Renault India is offering discounts of up to ₹73,000 on its models such as the Kiger , Kwid and Triber . The automaker is offering the highest discounts of up to ₹73,000 for the Kiger SUV, while the Kwid hatchback and Triber MPV are on offer with up to ₹63,000 discount. The car manufacturer is offering the benefits on both MY24 and MY25 versions of all three models till the end of January 2025. However, the benefits available on both the MY24 and MY25 versions of the same model vary.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

Here is a look at the model-wise benefits on offer.

Renault Kwid

The Renault Kwid MY24 model is available with a discount of up to ₹63,000, while the MY25 model is available with a discount of ₹33,000. The MY24 Kwid is available with up to ₹30,000 cash discount, up to ₹15,000 exchange bonus, and up to ₹10,000 loyalty bonus along with up to ₹8,000 corporate bonus.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Renault Kwid 999 cc 999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 4.70 Lakhs Compare View Offers Renault Kiger 999 cc 999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6 Lakhs Compare View Offers Renault Triber 999 cc 999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Ignis 1197.0 cc 1197.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 5.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki XL5 998 cc 998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 5 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Renault Kwid EV ₹ 5 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

The MY25 Kwid comes with an exchange bonus of ₹15,000, while the loyalty bonus and corporate bonus amount remain the same.

These discounts apply to all the MY25 Kwid variants, except the base-spec RXE and mid-spec RXL (O) variants. For the MY25 RXE and RXL (O) variants, only loyalty benefits are available. For the MY24 model, the benefits apply to RXT, RXL(O) and Climber variants of the hatchback. The lower-spec variants are only offered with a loyalty bonus.

Renault Kiger

The MY24 Renault Kiger model gets up to ₹40,000 cash discount, while it also gets up to ₹15,000 exchange bonus and up to ₹10,000 loyalty bonus. It also gets up to ₹8,000 corporate bonus, which takes the total available benefit to ₹73,000.

The Renault Kiger MY25 model gets benefits up to ₹43,000, which includes a cash discount of up to ₹10,000. It also comes with up to ₹15,000 exchange bonus and up to ₹10,000 loyalty bonus. Further, the corporate bonus available for this model is up to ₹8,000.

The cash discount and exchange bonus apply to all the variants of the Renault Kiger, save for the lower-spec RXE and RXL variants. The Kiger RXE or RXL variants, irrespective of MY24 and MY25 versions, can be only availed of with a loyalty bonus.

Renault Triber

Renault Triber MPV's MY24 model is available with benefits worth up to ₹63,000, which includes a cash discount of up to ₹30,000. Also, it gets up to ₹15,000 of exchange bonus and up to ₹10,000 of loyalty bonus. It also gets up to ₹8,000 corporate bonus.

The MY25 version of the Renault Triber MPV gets benefits ranging up to ₹43,000. This includes up to ₹10,000 cash discount and up to ₹10,000 loyalty bonus. Also, it gets up to ₹8,000 corporate bonus as well.

Customers can avail of these discounts on all the variants of the Triber, except the base-spec RXE variant. The RXE variant only gets a loyalty benefit.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: