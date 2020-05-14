Renault has developed a new driving program for the new E-Tech hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants from Captur, Clio and Megane Grandtour as well as for the Zoe. Renault claims the technology, called B Mode, increases driving comfort and the range of its vehicles.

The B mode enables single-pedal driving for the French brand for the first time. Instead of applying the brake pedal, the so-called recuperation delay is sufficient in most cases.

The B mode is part of the standard equipment for Renault Zoe, Clio E-Tech 140 as well as Captur and Megane Grandtour E-Tech Plug-in 160 and is active from a driving speed of 7 kmph. In B mode, the driver accelerates and brakes almost exclusively using the accelerator pedal. Even on downhill gradients, the vehicle can decelerate simply by releasing the accelerator pedal without having to use the brake pedal. Depending on the degree of deceleration, the system controls the brake lights so that subsequent road users can react in good time. In city traffic, traffic jams and stop-and-go traffic in particular, this helps the driver with increased comfort.

In B mode, the driver accelerates and brakes almost exclusively using the accelerator pedal.





The electric motor of the Zoe and the two electric motors of the E-Tech hybrid and plug-in hybrid models act like a generator when recuperating, which feeds electricity into the battery. The consequent use of the B mode therefore brings range advantages. The program is also gentle on the material, since the brakes are subjected to less stress.

(Also read: Renault car offers and discounts in May 2020)

The brake pedal is still always ready for operation in B mode, like for emergency braking. In order to bring the vehicle to a standstill for the last few meters, the driver must continue to apply the brakes as usual.

It is also possible to switch between B mode and conventional D mode when the car is moving. The operation corresponds to that of a conventional automatic transmission. To switch between the operating modes, the driver needs to press the selector lever to the right on models with 'E-Shifter'. The electronic system then sends the corresponding command to the drive control.