The lockdown imposed across the country in March was recently relaxed for several businesses including auto. Car dealerships were allowed to resume operations across several parts of the country.

Now in order to kick-start sales after a period of over 40 days, several car dealerships are offering fresh discounts to attract foot fall.

HT Auto connected with one of the Gurugram based dealerships to enquire about the current offers and discounts on Renault cars. Here is the full list:

Renault Kwid offers May 2020:

The entry-level hatchback is currently being offered at a direct cash discount of ₹10,000. Moreover, there is also an exchange bonus of ₹15,000 on offer.

Renault Triber offers May 2020:

The Triber is available only at ₹20,000 exchange bonus and there is no direct cash discount.

Renault Duster offers May 2020:

The Duster is available at ₹15,000 cash discounts along with a 25,000 exchange bonus.

Apart from the regular discounts and exchange bonus, the cars are also being offered with a corporate discount of ₹4,000 and ₹7,000, depending upon on the current employer of the buyer.

Renault is also offering a finance scheme where the customer need not to pay the EMIs directly after car purchase, but the deduction will only start after 3 months of purchase.

Note: Offers and discounts may vary based on the dealership location. Contact your nearest official Renault dealership for more information.



