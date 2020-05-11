French auto major Renault on Monday said it has reopened its corporate office, select dealerships and service centres in India after relaxation of guidelines for the Covid-19 induced lockdown by the government.

Renault India has opened more than 194 showrooms and workshops in line with the new safety protocols and the remaining touchpoints will be opened in a phase-wise manner based on permissions from the local authorities, the company said in a statement.

The company said it has introduced several safety and hygiene measures as it prepares to "welcome back customers" across all its touchpoints.

Commenting on the reopening, Renault India Operations Country CEO & Managing Director Venkatram Mamillapalle said globally, Renault is gradually resuming business operations country by country.

"In India, we have started the business operations in a phased manner. We have a long-term commitment here and India plays an important role in the strategic operations of Groupe Renault. Customer safety and satisfaction is our main objective and is one of the driving forces behind everything we do," he said.

As the lockdown is gradually being lifted and business is slowly resuming, Mamillapalle said,"Our primary focus is on ensuring that we safeguard our customers, by introducing rigorous safety and hygiene practices across all touchpoints."

At the same time, he said, "Health, safety and well-being of all Renault employees, dealers and other stakeholders, their families and the community at large is of utmost importance, and we have taken necessary actions on all these fronts as well."

Renault India dealerships have ensured special care to sanitise their facilities and test drive cars.

There are multiple training programmes, protocols and processes in place to monitor the execution of Renault's customer-first initiatives and efforts, as a part of the 'Welcome Back' initiative, the company added.

There has also been a gradual recommencement of business operations across India Alliance entities in accordance with regulations of government and local authorities, it said.

Phased-wise operations have commenced at Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Ltd. (RNAIPL), Renault Nissan Technology and Business Centre India Private Ltd. (RNTBCI), Renault Finance and the Renault corporate office in Chennai.

Renault has also started dispatches of cars from the plant to north India and Tamil Nadu. Export of critical 'Make in India' parts has begun from the facilities in Chennai and Pune to select global markets, it said.

