Renault Triber AMT India launch slated on May 18

Renault showcased the Triber AMT in the Indian market at the Auto Expo 2020. Now the same has been slated for launch on May 18th as per a leaked document. The car has already been spotted amidst testing on several occasions in the past.

While the Triber has been quite a popular offering in the Indian market, the non-availability of an automatic transmission has always been sorely missed in it.

The car is now bound to get the Kwid's 5-speed Easy-R AMT unit and will use the BS 6 compliant 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine producing 72 PS of maximum power and 96 Nm of peak torque. In terms of fuel economy, the engine is rated to deliver 20.5 km/l, while the 5-speed MT version delivers 20 km/l.

The company is also working on the HR10 1.0L turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine which will be given to it in the future. For the uninitiated, this engine is a downsized version of the HR13 1.3L turbocharged petrol engine which made its debut in the 5th-gen Nissan Micra, a few years back.

This engine is available with/without direct injection and has been rated to push out 100 PS/ 160 Nm (without direct injection) and 117 PS/ 170 Nm (without direct injection). Following Triber, the engine will also make way to the Renault's upcoming HBC sub-4 metre SUV.

In terms of pricing, the Renault Triber AMT will be made available with a slightly higher premium due to the updated engine as well as the costlier transmission. It will retail at around ₹30,000 to ₹40,000 higher price-tag in comparison to the current MT model.

As per the leaked document, display and the booking will commence on the same day as its launch.