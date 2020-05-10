File photo of Renault Triber. (Bloomberg)
Renault Triber AMT India launch slated on May 18

2 min read . Updated: 10 May 2020, 08:19 PM IST Prashant Singh

Renault showcased the Triber AMT in the Indian market at the Auto Expo 2020. Now the same has been slated for launch on May 18th as per a leaked document. The car has already been spotted amidst testing on several occasions in the past.

While the Triber has been quite a popular offering in the Indian market, the non-availability of an automatic transmission has always been sorely missed in it.

(Also Read: Renault puts historic Boulogne property up for sale: Sources)

The car is now bound to get the Kwid's 5-speed Easy-R AMT unit and will use the BS 6 compliant 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine producing 72 PS of maximum power and 96 Nm of peak torque. In terms of fuel economy, the engine is rated to deliver 20.5 km/l, while the 5-speed MT version delivers 20 km/l.

The company is also working on the HR10 1.0L turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine which will be given to it in the future. For the uninitiated, this engine is a downsized version of the HR13 1.3L turbocharged petrol engine which made its debut in the 5th-gen Nissan Micra, a few years back.

This engine is available with/without direct injection and has been rated to push out 100 PS/ 160 Nm (without direct injection) and 117 PS/ 170 Nm (without direct injection). Following Triber, the engine will also make way to the Renault's upcoming HBC sub-4 metre SUV.

In terms of pricing, the Renault Triber AMT will be made available with a slightly higher premium due to the updated engine as well as the costlier transmission. It will retail at around 30,000 to 40,000 higher price-tag in comparison to the current MT model.

(Also Read: Renault may cut sub-contractors to save up to 200 million euros: Sources)

As per the leaked document, display and the booking will commence on the same day as its launch.

