Here are five manoeuvres that you should know before going for your driving test

Driving tests in the country are slowly becoming automated with the onset of improved technologies. If you visit an authorised driving school, it will give you simulated driving time as well as hands-on experience of driving a vehicle in a controlled environment. However, there are a few important manoeuvres that every driver should know if they possess or are about to obtain a driver's license. The following manoeuvres may also be helpful when you take your driving test.

1 Reversing Proficiency Every driver should essentially know how to drive forward but knowing how to handle a vehicle while driving in reverse is equally important. The automated tests require you to make an S-shape in reverse without exhausting the number of kerb hits or the time limit. In this test, one has to keep an eye out for the front wheels going out of line when you're driving the car in opposite.

2 Hill stop-hold and start A hill start can be one of the most trick manoeuvres to perform for newer drivers. Some cars come with a feature called hill-hold assist which can help you cheat on the test but it is very important for you to know this manoeuvre in case of the system failing. An advice to begin practicing for this is to start with gentler slopes. Once your confidence is built then the gradient can be increased gradually.

3 Parallel parking Parallel parking is easier when done in reverse. The driving tests also ask you to go forward first and then reverse into the spot. If you have had enough time practicing this manoeuvre, it would not be very challenging. Make sure you set visual reference points for the car when you are practicing this move. Cars with reverse parking cameras and dynamic guidelines can be of help with this test. But again, in case the system fails you should definitely know how to park properly in a country with space constraints like ours.

5 Overtake and junction stop The overtake and junction stop tests are placed together. The overtaking is not really an actual overtaking situation but rather just manoeuvring through a few cones placed on either side of the test track. The junction stop right after requires you to stop at a red signal and go when it turns green.

