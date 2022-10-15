Pravaig's electric SUV to launch in November, will have 500 km of range

Bengaluru-based start-up, Pravaig has started releasing teasers of its new upcoming electric SUV. The name of the vehicle is still now known but it will be unveiled in November 2022. Pravaig claims a driving range of more than 500 km with a top speed of over 200 kmph. Despite being a SUV, it would be able to hit 0-100 kmph in 4.3 seconds.

In terms of design, the electric SUV has a front that is sharply raked, the same is true for the rear glass as well. The front wheel arches have been flared. There is a slim lightbar going throughout the width of the rear. It can be expected that the front will also have a similar design to the headlamps. There is a charging port on the left rear fender. The door handles do look quite interesting. There are 5-spoke alloy wheels as well.

Some of the specs that Pravaig has revealed is a top speed of 200 kmph. The SUV would have fast charging capabilities so up to 80 per cent charge in just 30 minutes. The claimed driving range is 504 km.

As per the manufacturer, the battery should pack should last 10 lakh kilometres. The electric SUV would be 5-star rated in terms of safety. The suspension is also expected to be well sorted as the company claims "silk smooth suspension".

In terms of features, Pravaig says there would be on-board wifi, a 15-inch desk for laptops, a limousine partition, 220V sockets for charging devices, an air quality index with PM 2.5 air filter, vanity mirrors, a premium sound system, USB socket and wireless charging. The screens would support MirrorLink. However, it is important to note that the features that make their way to the production-spec electric SUV will be revealed once the vehicle is unveiled.

