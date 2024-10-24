Planning to transport your bike for that dream Ladakh trip? Key tips to follow

While transporting a bike from one location to another has become more accessible to the motorcycle owners with the assistance of professional shipping services, many people still feel sceptical about this. Here are some key tips to follow if you are planning to transport your motorcycle to another location.

For motorcyclists or motorcycle owners relocating to a new city or travelling to a faraway destination, it is often seen that they prefer transporting the bike to the preferred city, instead of riding it. This helps them save a hefty amount of time, money and energy. However, the challenge of transporting the motorcycle to the new location is a common concern.

Many bikers prefer to transport their motorcycles to other cities via freight to save time and money, instead of riding it. Here are some key tips to

1 Choose right shipping company Choosing the right shipping company is crucial to ensure your motorcycle reaches its destination safely. Check for shipping companies that specialise in motorcycle or two-wheeler transportation as they have the right equipment and expertise for transporting motorcycles or scooters. Also, before subscribing to their service, check the user reviews thoroughly. Word of mouth is a good way to learn about such companies but don't always solely rely on that. Also, check if the company provides insurance coverage.

2 Wrap and protect motorcycle parts When preparing the motorcycle for transporting, adding an additional layer of protection the key parts of the bike is crucial. You can wrap the motorcycle in bubble wrap or foam. Foam is a good material for wrapping the motorcycle that can absorb shocks and prevent scratches or dents on the vehicle during transit. You certainly don't want your beloved machine on two wheels to get a scratch or dent during transit. You can wrap the motorcycle multiple times to ensure the bike is well protected. The more the layer of protection, better the safety for the bike. In case bubble wrap or foam is unavailable, use pipe insulation or old rags as these materials can also provide a similar level of protection and are often readily available.

3 Drain fluids It is best to drain the essential fluids like engine oil or brake oil before transporting the motorcycle. This is because these fluids can leak during the transit and cause damage. Also, make sure you adhere to the regulations your shipping company may have with the fluids.

5 Document the condition of bike before shipping Before shipping the motorcycle, make sure to document the condition of the vehicle. All you need to do is take clear and detailed pictures of all the parts of the motorcycle, if possible from different angles. These pictures will serve as a record of your motorcycle's condition before shipping. These pictures can be very useful if you file an insurance claim later to get financial coverage against any damage that may occur to the motorcycle during transit.

6 Use fragile sticker ‘Fragile’ stickers warn the shipping company that your product of transportation needs to be handled with care. These stickers can help prevent your motorcycle from being placed under heavy items that could cause damage to it. It doesn't guarantee protection, but it certainly adds one layer of caution, which is good and there is no harm in it. Also, it doesn't take much effort to add a fragile sticker to it.

7 Insure the motorcycle It is highly important to get the motorcycle insured before shipping. An insurance policy provides financial coverage in case the bike is damaged or lost during transit. However, before purchasing an insurance policy, make sure to carefully read and fully understand the terms and conditions of the policy. This will help you to understand exactly what is covered and can have peace of mind during transporting.

