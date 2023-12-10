HT Auto
How to perform maintenance of your scooter: Key tips

Practising preventive maintenance work is a sure-shot way to increase any vehicle's service life, be it a two-wheeler or a car. The two-wheelers in India usually face dramatically different and harsh road conditions as well as natural elements that impact these vehicles adversely. Hence, it is imperative to ensure the two-wheelers are maintained and properly serviced with proper consumables and parts as per the recommendation of the manufacturers.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 10 Dec 2023, 15:56 PM
Here are the key maintenance tips to ensure your scooter remains in top shape.
Here are the key maintenance tips to ensure your scooter remains in top shape.

The Indian two-wheeler market is majorly dominated by the commuter models, with a large chunk of them predominantly positioned between 100-150 cc segments. Among these two-wheelers, scooters contribute a large chunk. The scooters come as value-for-money machines on two-wheelers meant for regular commuting in and around the cities as well as in rural areas. They are affordable to purchase, easy to ride, and easy to maintain machines. The growth of expendable income and demand for personal mobility have fuelled the growth of scooters in India over the last decade, with almost all the two-wheeler manufacturers in the country introducing their respective models.

Also Read : Cleaning and lubricating motorcycle chain is a major maintenance that can be done at home. Here's how to do

Here are five key maintenance tips to ensure your scooter remains in top shape.

Keep it clean

Like any vehicle, scooters come with a host of moving parts and are prone to catching dust and debris, which are highly common in Indian road conditions. These particles can get into the nooks and crannies of the scooter's parts and damage them. Make sure you clean the surface of the scooter thoroughly at least once a week. Cleaning it with water can be done at home only and is a simple affair.

Check engine oil

Time and again, this is one of the most important elements to ensure the smooth operation of any vehicle that runs on fossil fuel. Scooters or motorcycles usually run significantly higher than cars and are much more exposed to road vulnerabilities. This eventually takes a toll on the engines. So, make sure you check the engine oil levels regularly and ensure you are not running low. Also, keep an eye out for leakage and avoid running on dirty oil.

Check tyres regularly

while we tend to take care of various parts or the surface of the vehicles, we usually neglect the tyres, which remain in direct contact with the road. Make sure your scooter's tyres are properly inflated with the right air pressure and there are no scratches or cuts on the tyre surface.

Maintain the battery

Except for the propulsion system, almost everything on any vehicle runs on battery. Hence, it is highly important the battery routine maintenance schedule is followed. Check for any corrosion, build up or leakage. It is recommended to get it inspected by a professional and change the battery if required.

Get the scooter serviced regularly

Like any other vehicle, scooters too should be serviced timely and properly as per the manufacturer's recommended schedule. Religiously follow the service schedule and get the service done by professional technicians.

First Published Date: 10 Dec 2023, 15:56 PM IST
