Planning to buy a FASTag annual pass? Here are answers to all your questions and confusions

If you are among those who hit the national highways and national expressways frequently and pay a hefty sum as toll fees, the FASTag annual pass could be a good option for you. However, before you buy the pass, here is everything you must know to clear any doubts.

The FASTag annual pass will be launched across India next month on August 15. Introduced by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), the FASTag annual pass is claimed to benefit the users of state and national highways and expressways by reducing the overall travel costs. The annual pass is also claimed to provide hassle hassle-free travel experience. The FASTag annual pass will be available only for private vehicles and not for commercial vehicles. These passes will be valid to be use on designated national highway (NH) and national expressway (NE) fee plazas for one year or 200 transactions, whichever comes first, from the issuance date. There will be no per-trip charges issued to the user once he or she purchases an annual pass.

1 FASTag annual pass: How to buy and activate it? The FASTag annual pass can be purchased only on the Rajmargyatra mobile application and the NHAI official website. It is not available to purchase from the designated banks that sell the FASTags. To purchase the annual pass, the eligibility of the vehicle and the associated FASTag account need to be verified. Upon successful verification of the vehicle and associated FASTag account, the user must make a payment of ₹3,000 for the base year 2025-26. The payment can be made through the Rajmargyatra mobile application or the official NHAI website. Once the payment is confirmed, the annual pass will be activated on the registered FASTag account, which should normally take a maximum of two hours.

2 FASTag annual pass: Is it mandatory? The annual pass is not mandatory to purchase, as the existing FASTag accounts will continue to operate as is. Users who do not opt for the annual pass can continue to use their FASTag for regular transactions as per the applicable user fee rates at fee plazas, just like they have been doing now.

3 FASTag annual pass: How long can you use the pass? The FASTag annual pass is valid for one year from the date of activation or 200 transactions, whichever comes first. To make it simpler, if you are buying the annual pass on August 15 this year, it will remain valid till August 14 next year or till you make 200 transactions at toll plazas across the country, whichever comes first. Once the annual pass completes either one year from the date of activation or 200 transactions, it will automatically transform back into a regular FASTag account. You can compare this with a prepaid mobile recharge plan with limited talk time and limited duration. If you want to avail the benefits of the annual pass after the expiry of the pass, then you will need to recharge the pass with ₹3,000 again, which will come with a validity of 200 transactions or one year.

5 FASTag annual pass: You don't need to buy a new FASTag for this If you already have a FASTag fixed to your vehicle that is active and not blacklisted, you don't need to buy a new one for the annual pass. The annual pass can be activated on your existing FASTag account, provided it meets the eligibility criteria. Make sure the FASTag sticker is properly affixed on the vehicle's windshield, linked to a valid vehicle registration number, and it is not blacklisted.

6 FASTag annual pass: One pass is permitted for one vehicle The annual pass is non-transferable to other vehicles and is valid only for the vehicle on which the FASTag is affixed and registered. Using the annual pass on another vehicle will result in the deactivation of the pass.

7 FASTag annual pass: Not for FASTags with chassis number The FASTag annual pass will not be issued to FASTags registered only with a chassis number. The user must update the Vehicle Registration Number (VRN) on the FASTag to activate the annual pass for that.

8 FASTag annual pass: Only applicable for private passenger vehicles The annual pass is applicable only for private cars, jeeps and vans that are used for non-commercial purposes. Use of the annual pass in any commercial vehicle will result in immediate deactivation of the pass without any notice.

