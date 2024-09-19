The three-row Hyundai Alcazar SUV received design and feature upgrades at exterior and inside the cabin
If you are planning to buy Hyundai Alcazar, here are some other options to consider
Kia Carens is a viable alternative against Alcazar with a lot of similarities
Kia Carens come with a proper MPV vibe and an iMT gearbox
Another viable alternative against Alcazar is MG Hector Plus seven seater
The MG Hector Plus comes available with three different engine options and manual and automatic gearbox choices
Tata Safari too holds a strong contending position against Hyundai Alcazar
Making the Tata Safari SUV appealing are loads of features, powerful powertrain options and 5-star NCAP rating
Mahindra XUV700 SUV too sits in the same league
Powerful petrol and diesel engines, loads of features make the Mahindra XUV700 an appealing alternative against Hyundai Alcazar