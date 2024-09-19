Hyundai Alcazar has recently received a major facelift

Published Sep 19, 2024

The three-row Hyundai Alcazar SUV received design and feature upgrades at exterior and inside the cabin

If you are planning to buy Hyundai Alcazar, here are some other options to consider

Kia Carens is a viable alternative against Alcazar with a lot of similarities

Kia Carens come with a proper MPV vibe and an iMT gearbox

Another viable alternative against Alcazar is MG Hector Plus seven seater

The MG Hector Plus comes available with three different engine options and manual and automatic gearbox choices

Tata Safari too holds a strong contending position against Hyundai Alcazar

Making the Tata Safari SUV appealing are loads of features, powerful powertrain options and 5-star NCAP rating

Mahindra XUV700 SUV too sits in the same league

Powerful petrol and diesel engines, loads of features make the Mahindra XUV700 an appealing alternative against Hyundai Alcazar
