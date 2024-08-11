Own a hybrid car? Key tips on how to maintain it

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Hybrid cars have been finding an increasing level of popularity in the Indian market amid the rising concern about the environment and vehicular emission's impact on that, tightening emission norms and growing focus on electrification. Hybrid cars offer a bridge between the two different propulsion technologies, which are - electric powertrains and internal combustion tech. Also, the hybrid powertrain technology has been known for being fuel-efficient and environment-friendlier compared to the ICE tech.
While hybrid vehicles combine both ICE and electric propulsion technologies, there is a perception that these vehicles require different types of maintenance work. Also, there are perceptions that being electrified vehicles, the hybrid cars don't require conventional maintenance like ICE-powered vehicles.
To sum it up, hybrid vehicles need to follow a maintenance schedule just like petrol and diesel vehicles. Being an electrified vehicle and having an electric motor and battery onboard, these vehicles command more expensive and efficient maintenance work.
Here are the key tips to maintain a hybrid vehicle, which will ensure the car will run longer period smoothly.
Just like ICE vehicles, hybrid cars too come with a combustion engine and several other components that are the same. Hence, the need for changing or topping up the essential fluids like engine oil, brake oil, transmission oil, coolant, wiper fluid etc is the same in hybrid vehicles as the ICE vehicles. Make sure to check these fluid levels periodically and replace or top up accordingly.
Make sure to check the grooves on the tyres to ensure they are not weary and teary at a significant level, which can impact the performance and safety of the vehicle adversely. This strategy applies to hybrid vehicles in the same manner as same as the ICE and electric vehicles.
Make sure to keep the tyres properly inflated. Over inflation or under inflation of the tyres can impact the overall performance and safety of the vehicle. Always make sure to inflate the tyres with the manufacturer recommended air pressure.
A hybrid car's battery pack is vital for the vehicle's fuel efficiency and longevity. Make sure to check the battery's health parameters such as the charge level to ensure it is functioning optimally. Also, it is advised to get the battery health inspected by a certified technician to identify any issues early.
Inspect the brakes and suspension for any discrepancies. While brakes play a crucial role in the vehicle and its occupants' safety, the suspension set up plays a key role in ensuring ride comfort for the vehicle's occupants. Make sure to inspect the brakes and suspension set up periodically to ensure they are in optimum condition.