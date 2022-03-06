Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News One In Three Adults In This Country Uses Electric Bicycle

One in three adults in this country uses electric bicycle

Electric bicycles are increasingly becoming a go-to alternative to cars and other forms of conventional transportation.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 06 Mar 2022, 06:02 PM
File photo used for representational purpose only

It is not very surprising that people in Netherlands have been adopting electric bicycles rapidly. And what proves that the the Dutch have embraced electric bikes is the fact that every one in three adults here use an electric bicycle. As per the country's Light Electric Vehicle Association (LEVA), 4.6 million residents of the country own an electric bicycle.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi Q7
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 80 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz S-class
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 1.57 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Safari
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 14.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

In fact, some owners also seem to be doubling up with 4.9 million e-bikes in the country. Electric bikes have become quite popular in this country thanks to an electric assist motor that helps people travel faster and farther with reduced effort. They are increasingly becoming a go-to alternative to cars and other forms of conventional transportation.

(Also read | “Would feel proud": Anand Mahindra heaps praise on e-cycle kit)

However, there is a clear demographic trend among electric bike owners in the country. They tend to skew older, usually above 50 population, and are also of average or above average income. That makes sense as e-bikes are often used as a way for riders to return to cycling after even when they no longer have the stamina for traditional pedal bicycles.

Electric bicycles are also popular among commuters who do not have any other conventional mode of transport or an traditional bike due to the extra exertion they require. These electric vehicles have helped reduce the number of cars on the road, and in turn have significantly reduced traffic. A study in Brussels found that a 10% switch from cars to two-wheelers could reduce congestion by up to 40%.

The e-bike market in the Netherlands grew to €9.5 billion in 2021 with the most popular electric bicycle style being the electric city bikes, which, according to the LEVA, account for around 75% of the market. Hybrid electric bicycles also account for 17% market share in the country. 

 

First Published Date: 06 Mar 2022, 05:54 PM IST
TAGS: electric bicycle electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS