Nissan to introduce new ProPILOT system with AI and Lidar by 2027. Will it come to India

The Japanese carmaker, Nissan has announced that it will also be launching the next-generation of its ProPILOT driver assistance system in the fiscal year 2027. Although Nissan did not outline which models would get the newest updated ProPILOT system first, it can be assumed that it would be introduced first in the global market before it is brought to India.

The upcoming version will feature Ground Truth Perception technology and incorporate advanced Lidar sensors along with artificial intelligence software developed by UK-based company Wayve.

Also Read : Nissan teases compact SUV and MPV for India: First look at the upcoming models

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars Nissan Magnite 999 cc 999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6.14 - 11.76 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Nissan Sunny 2025 1498 cc 1498 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 8.50 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Nissan Juke 998.0 cc 998.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10 - 15 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Nissan Leaf ₹ 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Nissan Qashqai 998.0 cc 998.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Nissan Patrol 2825 cc 2825 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 2 Cr Alert Me When Launched

New approach to autonomous assistance

The updated ProPILOT system is being designed to offer more advanced collision avoidance and situational awareness. At the heart of this deployment is next-generation Lidar and sensor fusion, which provide an understanding of the context in more depth and detail.

This hardware will be coupled with Wayve’s AI Driver solution; its design is based on an embodied AI foundation model. The AI Driver has been trained on multiple datasets of real-world driving and its intention is to provide contextually relevant and appropriate approaches to complexity like a human would.

Role of Wayve’s AI

Wayve is recognised for its development of AI systems dedicated to driving, using real-world surroundings as the basis for learning rather than using straight-up pre-programmed directives. Wayve's technology will adapt across different types of road conditions both urban and highway and can even be scaled across different kinds of vehicle platforms.

Also Read : Nissan GT-R to make a comeback soon as part of global revival: Confirms new CEO

As Nissan stated, the AI software will allow the system to learn continuously from new driving scenarios, potentially improving its availability over time.

Nissan Motor India: Future plans

Earlier in March 2025, Nissan Motor India had teased its upcoming seven seater B-MPV that has been specially designed for theIndian market. The company noted that the new MPV is scheduled to launch in 2025 as a brand- new addition to the India product portfolio.The new MPV will be followed by the previously announced 5-seater C-SUV (compact sports utility vehicle) in early 2026.

The SUV will rival the likes of HyundaiCreta,Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara,SkodaKushaq and others. Nissan Motor India stated that it remains on track to have 4 products by FY26 for Indian customers across the B/C and D-SUV segments.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: