Nissan GT-R to make a comeback soon as part of global revival: Confirms new CEO

The iconic Nissan GT-R will return as part of a wider plan to reimagine the brand's global image. Ivan Espinosa, due to take charge as Nissan's global CEO in April 2025, has confirmed that the company's future will be built around performance cars. Espinosa deems models such as the GT-R, the Nissan Z, and the Patrol SUV to be fundamental pillars of Nissan's identity—vehicles that express the soul of the brand and resonate throughout the world, according to a report by Autocar UK.

Espinosa aims to create a robust portfolio featuring few high-impact models that embody Nissan's fundamental values. These signature models will be the face of the brand in major markets worldwide, serving as ambassadors of what Nissan represents.

Farewell to the R35 Era

The R35 GT-R which was launched in 2007, competed against vehicles such as the Porsche 911 and is now on the verge of coming to an end after its extensive production lifespan. Sales closed in various markets around the globe over the last couple of years, such as Australia in 2021, Europe in 2022, and the United States in 2024. Orders in Japan wrapped up in March 2025, and the production should cease by August at the Tochigi plant.

With the R35's departure, the less expensive Nissan Z is the only performance car in the company's current lineup. The return of the GT-R is not in doubt—it is simply a matter of timing.

Electric Dreams for the GT-R

An electric future for the GT-R seems more and more probable. Although no release date has been established, Nissan has already shown hints of potential with the unveiling of the 1000kW Hyper Force Concept in 2023. The company has indicated, though, that it needs to see further advancements in electric powertrain technology before it can provide an electric GT-R worthy of the name's heritage.

Espinosa is convinced that future worldwide regulations favoring electrified drivetrains can contribute to paving the way for such a shift within the next several years.

Reviving the Nissan brand

Espinosa assumes the reins at a difficult moment for the company, with falling sales in core markets and extensive restructuring underway. His plan is to restore faith in the Nissan brand by strengthening it through emotionally resonant, high-performance cars. The return of the GT-R, among other signature vehicles, is at the heart of that vision.

