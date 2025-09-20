Night street race to be held in Mumbai, new FIA-approved circuit introduced

Mumbai is set to host its first FIA-grade street racing event in December 2025, following a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between Racing Promotions Pvt. Ltd. (RPPL) and the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). The ceremony was attended by Devendra Fadnavis, CM of Maharashtra. The event marks the inclusion of Mumbai in the Indian Racing Festival (IRF) calendar and introduces the city’s first FIA-certified street circuit.

The proposed circuit will span 3.753 kilometres and include 14 turns, transforming the streets of Navi Mumbai into a technical racing course. The event will take place at night, with floodlit roads providing visibility for drivers and spectators. The weekend will feature two championships: the Indian Racing League (IRL) and the Formula 4 Indian Championship (F4IC).

Circuit route

The track is expected to start at Palm Beach Road and pass through wide city boulevards and areas near Nerul Lake. The design of the circuit emphasises driver skill and precision while offering spectators a close-up view of the action.

Government involvement

Chief Minister Shri Fadnavis described the event as an opportunity to showcase Maharashtra’s ability to host international-standard sporting events. He noted that it could encourage interest in motorsport, engineering, and event management among young people.

Event organisers

RPPL, which has previously conducted street racing events in other Indian cities, will manage the Mumbai race. According to the company’s leadership, the city offers a distinctive nighttime atmosphere that complements the event’s format.

Celebrity participation

The IRF features teams owned by public figures, including John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Sourav Ganguly, Sudeep Kichcha, Naga Chaitanya, and Dr Swetha Sundeep Anand. These participants are expected to bring additional attention to the event.

Indian Racing Festival background

The IRF includes the IRL, India’s only four-wheel gender-neutral racing league, and the F4IC, an FIA-certified championship for young drivers. The IRL is recognised by the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI). Formula 4 provides aspiring drivers with experience and points toward a Super License, without the need to compete abroad.

The Mumbai race will be the latest addition to the IRF calendar, which has already held events in Coimbatore, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Goa.

