Looking for the best streetbike under 1.5 lakh? Here are five you can buy now

The naked streetbike motorcycle class is one of the most popular segments in the Indian motorcycle market, with a plethora of options that one can choose from. For a long while, manufacturers have been catering to the demand for these types of bikes, and currently, the Indian market is filled with attractive options positioned within accessible price brackets. If you are on the hunt for a naked streetbike under ₹1.5 lakh, you can take a look at these five options:

1 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is a streetbike available in one variant and three colour schemes and is priced from ₹1.48 lakh (ex-showroom). The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is powered by a 197.75 cc, single-cylinder, four-valve, oil-cooled engine. Paired with a five-speed gearbox, the engine puts out 20.54 bhp of power at 9,000rpm and 17.25 Nm of peak torque at 7,250rpm. The Apache RTR 200 4V is built around a split cradle chassis and is equipped with race-tuned Showa suspension components, which include pre-load adjustable telescopic forks and a rear monoshock. It rides on 17-inch alloys fitted with a 270 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc and it gets dual-channel ABS.

2 Bajaj Pulsar NS160: The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 is priced from ₹1.47 lakh (ex-showroom) for a single variant with four colour options. It is powered by a 160.3 cc oil-cooled, four-valve FI DTS-i engine that makes 17.03 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 14.6 Nm of maximum torque at 7,250 rpm. This unit is paired with a five-speed gearbox. Bajaj has equipped the streetfighter with upside-down front forks and a gas-charged rear monoshock. The NS160 rides on 17-inch alloy wheels with a 300 mm front disc and a 230 mm rear disc, and it has dual-channel ABS.

3 Yamaha FZ X: The Yamaha FZ X is a rugged streetbike that is priced from ₹1.36 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in three variants with five colour options, with the Chrome variant topping the range at ₹1.39 lakh (ex-showroom). Powered by a 149 cc air-cooled, two-valve engine, it is able to deliver 12.20 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 13.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. This unit is mated to a five-speed gearbox. The bike is equipped with 41 mm telescopic front forks and a seven-step adjustable monoshock at the rear. The FZ X rides on 17-inch alloy wheels with a 282 mm front disc and a 220 mm rear disc. Single-channel ABS is included alongside traction control and a side-stand engine cut-off.

4 Suzuki Gixxer The Suzuki Gixxer is priced from ₹1.34 lakh (ex-showroom) and it is available in two variants with three colour options. With the top-spec Ride Connect edition, the Gixxer is priced at ₹1.37 lakh (ex-showroom) and gets smartphone connectivity with a Bluetooth-enabled digital cluster. The Gixxer shares its components with the Gixxer SF sports bike and is powered by a 155 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that is mated to a five-speed gearbox. With this, the streetbike is able to churn out 13.4 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 13.8 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. It rides on 17-inch cast alloy wheels with disc brakes all around. Suspension duties are taken up by telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock with a swing arm.

5 Honda Hornet 2.0: The Honda Hornet 2.0 is priced from ₹1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in one single variant with four colour options. It is powered by a 184.40 cc single-cylinder engine that is mated to a five-speed gearbox. This unit is able to deliver 17.0 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 15.9 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. It is built around a diamond frame with upside-down front forks and a rear monoshock. The Hornet 2.0 comes riding on 17-inch alloy wheels with a 276 mm front disc and a 220 mm rear disc and the safety net includes front ABS

