Comet EV and ZS EV drive JSW MG Motor India to 49% growth in September

JSW MG Motor India has announced a significant growth in terms of sales in September 2024. As compared to the same period last year, the carmaker saw an increase of 49 per cent year-on-year with sales of 4,588 units.

The company stated that its new energy vehicles (NEVs) which currently include the likes of the MG Comet EV and the ZS EV have led the company to post the growth. Furthermore, the carmaker also stated that it shall be moving to the Vaahan Portal from October 2024.

Interestingly, JSW MG Motor India stated that the automotive industry is facing some challenges on the sales front due to the inauspicious period of Shraddha and an extended monsoon. However, with the onset of the festive season, the carmaker is optimistic about positive traction in the market and an uptick in footfalls at its dealerships.

JSW MG Motor India: Latest updates

Gearing up for the festive season, JSW MG Motor India had enhanced its electric vehicle range with the introduction of the Windsor EV. Interestingly, the MG Windsor EV became the first ev is India to come with battery-as-a-service (BaaS). One of the key advantages of the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model is that customers only pay for the car itself, which significantly reduces the upfront cost compared to purchasing a full electric vehicle.

After 3-5 years of financing, customers have the flexibility to continue with the battery rental program, purchase the battery at a fixed price, or exit the program by settling the remaining battery value at a pre-agreed amount.

Interestingly, while with BaaS the MG Windor EV starts at ₹9.99 lakh, without BaaS the electric vehicle starts at ₹13.50 lakh. JSW MG Motor India has rolled out the BaaS programme for the Comet EV and ZS EV as well, reducing prices to ₹4.99 lakh and ₹13.99 lakh respectively.

