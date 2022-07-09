Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News More Ford Vehicles In Trouble As Recall Order Now Expands To Over 1 Lakh Units

More Ford vehicles in trouble as recall order now expands to over 1 lakh units

The latest Ford recall covers units of Ford Escape, Maverick and Lincoln Corsair with hybrid and plug-in hybrid engines manufactured between 2020 and 2022.
By : Updated on : 09 Jul 2022, 08:39 AM
File photo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)

Ford Motor Co. has issued fresh recall orders - its second in about a week - with the latest covering as many as 100,000 units in the United States. The recall order has been issued to check potential fire risks in the suspect vehicles and comes shortly after the company had issued a similar recall order covering 60,000 units.

The latest Ford recall covers units of Ford Escape, Maverick and Lincoln Corsair with hybrid and plug-in hybrid engines manufactured between 2020 and 2022. The potential problem pertains to a situation where engine oil and vapour may emanate in case of an engine failure and if near ignition sources, could cause under-hood fire.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Ford Figo
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹5.49 - 8.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ford Aspire
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹7.24 - 8.73 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ford Freestyle
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹7.27 - 9.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ford Ecosport
1496 cc | Petrol | Manual | 15.9 kmpl
₹7.99 - 11.78 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ford Endeavour
1996 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.9 kmpl
₹32.75 - 36.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.97 kmpl
₹5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read: Ford recalls over 60,000 units of Bronco, Ranger SUVs. Here's why)

It is reported that dealers are being asked to fix the engine shield and grille shutters to negate the issue. Thus far, there have been no injuries reported due to this potential fire risk.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Ford has been in the midst of hectic recall orders in recent times with an order covering Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator being issued just last week. These models too potentially face under-hood fire risks and therefore, owners have been asked to park in open spaces.

With the country's automotive safety regulatory body cracking down against companies with models that may have safety risks of one kind or another, companies are leaving nothing to chance and have recently become quite proactive in issuing recall orders to carry out checks. In almost all such instances, these checks are - and repairs if any required - are carried out without any charge to the customer.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

First Published Date: 09 Jul 2022, 08:39 AM IST
TAGS: Ford Ford Motor Co NHTSA
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS