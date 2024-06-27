HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Ford Motor Teases Capri, Its Upcoming Electric Suv, Ahead Of July 10 Debut

Ford Motor teases Capri, its upcoming electric SUV, ahead of July 10 debut

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Jun 2024, 12:59 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Ford Motor has shared two teaser images of the upcoming Capri electric coupe SUV which reveal the headlight and taillight design of the vehicle.
Ford Capri EV teaser
Ford Motor has announced that it will introduce a new electric SUV under the brand name Capri, which is one of its popular models from the past.
Ford Capri EV teaser
Ford Motor has announced that it will introduce a new electric SUV under the brand name Capri, which is one of its popular models from the past.

Ford Motor is all set drive in a new electric SUV for global markets which will be inspired by its iconic model Capri, popular during the 1970s and 80s. The upcoming electric vehicle, which will be a coupe SUV, is going to be based on the US-based carmaker's Explorer EV. The Detroit auto giant had earlier confirmed that the Capri moniker will be revived after nearly 40 years in a new avatar. The carmaker has released the first official teaser images of the upcoming EV showing how different it is going to be from its iconic past.

The first teaser images of the Ford Capri electric SUV does not offer any look at how the shape of the iconic pony has changed after its rebirth. However, the images offer a clear look at some of its modern design elements such as DRL headlight units and LED taillights which reminds of the light pattern seen on the iconic avatar of the car.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Ford Mustang Mach E (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ford Mustang Mach E
₹ 70 Lakhs
View Details
Kia Ev6 (HT Auto photo)
Kia EV6
BatteryCapacity Icon77.4 kWh Range Icon708 km
₹ 60.95 - 65.95 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Volvo Xc60 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo XC60
Engine Icon1969 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 68.90 Lakhs
Compare
Mercedes-benz Eqa (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-Benz EQA
BatteryCapacity Icon66.5 kWh Range Icon426 Km
₹ 60 Lakhs
View Details
Lexus Nx (HT Auto photo)
Lexus NX
Engine Icon2494.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 67.35 - 74.24 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw Ix1 (HT Auto photo)
BMW iX1
BatteryCapacity Icon66.4 KWh Range Icon440 Km
₹ 66.90 Lakhs
Compare

Also Read : Hyundai Inster with 355 km of range revealed, is based on Casper

Earlier, spy shots have revealed how the Capri has transformed from a low-slung, two-door sports car to a coupe SUV. Ford Motor will use the MEB platform from Volkswagen Group to base the Capri EV. It is being exclusively used by Ford thanks to a deal between the auto giants. The platform also underpins other electric cars like the Volkswagen ID.4, the India-bound Skoda Enyaq, Audi Q4 e-tron and the recently launched Ford Explorer SUV.

Also Read : MG Motor's upcoming Cloud EV spotted for the first time in India

The MEB platform from Volkswagen is currently used with two choices of battery packs ranging between 52kWh and 77kWh in size. The platform is capable of offering three powertrains with peak output ranging between 168bhp and 335bhp. Ford Motor plans to introduce the Capri electric SUV in European markets too where it will lock horns with the Volkswagen ID.4 and Skoda Enyaq among others. Ford is expected to use its latest electric vehicle manufacturing facility located in Cologne, Germany, where it also produces the Explorer EV.

Ford Capri was first launched 55 years ago in 1969. The model received updates till its third-generation and was last manufactured in 1986.

First Published Date: 27 Jun 2024, 12:59 PM IST
TAGS: Enyaq ID.4 pony Capri Ford Motor Electric vehicle Electric car EV

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.