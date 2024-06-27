Ford Motor teases Capri, its upcoming electric SUV, ahead of July 10 debut

Ford Motor is all set drive in a new electric SUV for global markets which will be inspired by its iconic model Capri, popular during the 1970s and 80s. The upcoming electric vehicle, which will be a coupe SUV, is going to be based on the US-based carmaker's Explorer EV. The Detroit auto giant had earlier confirmed that the Capri moniker will be revived after nearly 40 years in a new avatar. The carmaker has released the first official teaser images of the upcoming EV showing how different it is going to be from its iconic past.

The first teaser images of the Ford Capri electric SUV does not offer any look at how the shape of the iconic pony has changed after its rebirth. However, the images offer a clear look at some of its modern design elements such as DRL headlight units and LED taillights which reminds of the light pattern seen on the iconic avatar of the car.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Ford Mustang Mach E ₹ 70 Lakhs View Details Kia EV6 77.4 kWh 77.4 kWh 708 km 708 km ₹ 60.95 - 65.95 Lakhs Compare View Offers Volvo XC60 1969 cc 1969 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 68.90 Lakhs Compare UPCOMING Mercedes-Benz EQA 66.5 kWh 66.5 kWh 426 Km 426 Km ₹ 60 Lakhs View Details Lexus NX 2494.0 cc 2494.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 67.35 - 74.24 Lakhs Compare View Offers BMW iX1 66.4 KWh 66.4 KWh 440 Km 440 Km ₹ 66.90 Lakhs Compare

Also Read : Hyundai Inster with 355 km of range revealed, is based on Casper

Earlier, spy shots have revealed how the Capri has transformed from a low-slung, two-door sports car to a coupe SUV. Ford Motor will use the MEB platform from Volkswagen Group to base the Capri EV. It is being exclusively used by Ford thanks to a deal between the auto giants. The platform also underpins other electric cars like the Volkswagen ID.4, the India-bound Skoda Enyaq, Audi Q4 e-tron and the recently launched Ford Explorer SUV.

Also Read : MG Motor's upcoming Cloud EV spotted for the first time in India

The MEB platform from Volkswagen is currently used with two choices of battery packs ranging between 52kWh and 77kWh in size. The platform is capable of offering three powertrains with peak output ranging between 168bhp and 335bhp. Ford Motor plans to introduce the Capri electric SUV in European markets too where it will lock horns with the Volkswagen ID.4 and Skoda Enyaq among others. Ford is expected to use its latest electric vehicle manufacturing facility located in Cologne, Germany, where it also produces the Explorer EV.

Ford Capri was first launched 55 years ago in 1969. The model received updates till its third-generation and was last manufactured in 1986.

First Published Date: