Maserati creates 100-metre Trident logo using 80 Grecale SUV prototypes

Maserati took to the streets to spread the energy of its upcoming Grecale SUV that is set to make a global debut next year. The Italian brand created a 100-metre long outline of its Trident logo using 80 prototypes of the SUV. While the base of the logo was formed by cars camouflaged in blue, the top three arrows were created by cars in white, yellow and black.

The initiative was taken in order to maintain people's interest in the smaller crossover which was earlier scheduled to launch on November 16. The delay has been caused because of the ongoing semiconductor crisis and supply chain issues. The vehicle has technology that requires microchips to be used. The exact new date of unveiling of the vehicle has not yet been revealed.

Currently, 250 Grecale SUVs are being tested in countries like Japan, the US, the United Arab Emirates, China, Finland and Italy.

The new SUV from Maserati is expected to feature large and bold looking mesh front grille with the Trident logo at the centre. It will likely get LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, large and aggressive looking alloy wheels, and LED taillights, among other design upgrades. As evident from the camouflaged prototypes, the SUV's front end gets a sporty appearance with large openings in the grille. Its rear seems to be rounded.

On the inside, the Grecale SUV is expected to come with the brand's analog clock on the center stack while the infotainment screen will likely sit below it. Under the hood, the SUV is expected to get a 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 engine of the Stelvio Quadrifoglio which is capable of producing a maximum output of 510 hp and 600 Nm of peak torque. It could also get the 3-litre V6 twin-turbo engine that debuted on the MC20, which can churn out 630 hp of power and 730 nm of peak torque.