Maserati Grecale SUV unveiling postponed due to semiconductor crisis

Maserati has announced that the global debut of its new Grecale SUV has been delayed. The Italian luxury car manufacturer, part of the Stellantis Group, made the announcement today saying that the delay is due to the ongoing semiconductor crisis and supply chain issues.

"In particular, due to a scarcity of semiconductors, production volumes would not adequately meet expected global demand," Maserati said in a statement.

The unveiling of the new Maserati Grecale SUV was earlier scheduled for November 16 in Milan. It has now been pushed back until next year. The carmaker is expected to announce the new date of unveiling later.

Maserati Grecale SUV will be produced in Cassino in central Italy. The hybrid SUV focuses on connectivity and human-machine interface, and will come equipped with a high level of technology. The SUV is expected to offer wireless compatibility with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, as well as a series of advanced digital services, including remote vehicle management.

The new Grecale SUV is expected to come with large and bold looking mesh front grille with the trident logo at the centre. It is also expected to get LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, large and aggressive looking alloy wheels, LED taillights and much more.

The Grecale SUV will be based on the Giorgio platform as the Alfa Romeo Stelvio. Maserati has a wide range of powertrains in its stable. It is expected to get a 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 engine of the Stelvio Quadrifoglio under its hood. The engine is capable of producing a maximum output of 510 hp and 600 Nm of peak torque. It could also get the 3-litre V6 twin-turbo engine that debuted on the MC20, which can churn out 630 hp of power and 730 nm of peak torque.

The entry-level Maserati Grecale is expected to share the hybrid powertrain with the Ghibli Hybrid, consisting of a four-cylinder in-line turbo coupled with mild hybrid technology.