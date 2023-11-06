Maruti Jimny, Grand Vitara to be part of 21-day NCC rally covering 3,500-km

Maruti Suzuki has partnered with the National Cadet Corps (NCC) for 21-day rally spanning over 3,500 kilometres across Northeastern region of India. The rally will see 18 officers along with 76 cadets from the NCC driving seven Maruti Jimny s and five Maruti Grand Vitara SUVs. The rally was flagged off from Shillong today and will culminate on November 26 in Guwahati.

The ceremonial flag-off was graced by the Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Shri Conrad K Sangma, along with senior management from Maruti Suzuki, the Director General of NCC, and the Director General Assam Rifles from GOC 101 Area.

The association will focus on encouraging youth to join NCC while fostering cultural exchange throughout the region. It also marks 75 years of NCC. “This car rally aims for a sense of camaraderie, leadership, sportsmanship, adventure and imbibing the spirit of patriotism among the youth, inspiring them to uphold the values that the National Cadet Corps stands for," said Major General Gagan Deep, ADG, NER DTE, NCC.

The rally will traverse several Northeastern states such as Assam, Tripura, Mizoram, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya, among others. Throughout the journey, the convoy will pause along the route and engage with students from 277 schools and 151 colleges situated in 44 districts, while also attending different cultural events.

Along the way, the NCC cadets will also engage directly with local youth, making them aware of the wealth of social heritage as well as promoting the importance of cultural exchange amongst different people from diverse regions. “Maruti Suzuki is honoured to associate with the NCC for this rally… I am certain that our SUVs, designed to take on treacherous tracks with ease and finesse, will turn this expedition into an exhilarating experience," said Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki.

