Indian Navy officers embark on 6,500-km long trip in Maruti SUVs

Maruti Suzuki India has partnered with the Indian Navy to create awareness about career opportunities amongst the Northeastern youth through ab outreach program, called the 'Khamree Mo Sikkim'. As a part of this association, 45 Navy officials will be driving five Maruti Suzuki vehicles for the next few weeks, covering some key regions in the country such as Mhow, Jhansi, Lucknow, Varanasi and Patna.

The five vehicles will include three Maruti Jimny off-roader and two Grand Vitara ALL GRIP SUVs. The 6,500-km long expedition was flagged off from the Indian Navy base at Lonavala on 24 September, Sunday. Other key regions being covered include Bagdogra, Gangtok, Lachen, Gurudongma, Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar, Vishakhapatnam, and Hyderabad.

The expedition will take place across three stretches with the first stretch going from INS Shivaji to Bagdogra, the second stretch comprehensively covering Sikkim, and the third stretch extending from Gangtok, Sikkim, to INS Shivaji, with a particular focus on empowering the youth in rural areas along the eastern coastal region. “Our association with the Indian Navy underscores our unwavering dedication to fostering progress in the Northeastern region and nurturing the potential of our nation's youth," said Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

As the convoy will traverse across diverse states, participants will engage with local communities and provide them with guidance on defense entrance exams at esteemed educational institutions. Along the route, participants will also visit historically significant monuments. “This initiative is a collaborative effort to contribute to the progress and well-being of Northeast India. Our primary goal is to enlighten and inspire the youth about the abundant prospects within the Navy," said Srivastava.

